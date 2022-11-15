Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...

20 DAYS AGO