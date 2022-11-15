Read full article on original website
Related
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
Leading Iranian actor posts picture without hijab in support of anti-government protests
Leading Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture of herself on Instagram without the mandatory hijab to show support for ongoing anti-government protests that kicked off in Iran nearly two months ago.
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that Saturday is 'last day' of protests
The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their "last day" of protest.
Iran Votes to Execute Protesters, Says Rebels Need 'Hard Lesson'
Nearly 15,000 Iranians have been arrested in connection with the protests, which were spurred by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
US News and World Report
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
Iranian activist Masih Alinejad: ‘It’s the start of the end for the Islamic Republic’
The exiled journalist on why Iran’s rulers fear the women’s uprising and why western leaders are failing protesters
Elle
Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death
A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Iran plotted assassinations on UK soil: Tehran tried to kill or kidnap ten 'enemies of the regime' who were living in Britain in the last year, the boss of MI5 says - as he warns of 'very real' threat posed by China and Russia
Iran has plotted to kill or kidnap at least 10 British residents it accuses of being 'enemies of the regime' on UK soil this year alone, the boss of MI5 dramatically revealed today. Director general Ken McCallum said while Tehran had long used violence to silence critics at home, its...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre
Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94
An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of "enmity against God" and "spreading corruption on Earth," state media reports.
'Death to Khamenei!': Iranians Defy Regime as Protester Faces Execution
The announcement of the first death penalty issued by Iran's judiciary against a protester has fueled demonstrators' anger instead of making them back down.
‘Death to the dictator’: Dozens killed as Iran’s southeast erupts in political violence
Iran’s sparsely populated southeast erupted in protests and violence on Friday, with tens injured and killed at the hands of security forces in multiple cities, according to human rights monitors.Protesters emerged from prayers to gunfire in the cities of the largely ethnic Baluch region along the country’s southeast border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, a long restive region. One human rights activist told The Independent that some 30 people were injured or shot dead in the city of Khash, a sleepy desert town of 60,000.There were also outbreaks of political violence in Zahedan, the provincial capital, Iranshahr, Rask and Saravan...
Comments / 0