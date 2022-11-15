A California woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and baby niece carried out the murders because she was jealous that her own kids were being overshadowed, prosecutors say.Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, were shot dead at their home in Fresno on the morning of Sept. 24. Yanelly’s sister—22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera—has been charged with carrying out the killings along with her boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26. The pair could face the death penalty if convicted.According to court documents reviewed by the Fresno Bee, Chief Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller filed a motion Monday asking for the pair...

