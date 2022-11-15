Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Mom Shot Her Sister and Baby Niece Dead Out of Jealousy, Prosecutors Say
A California woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and baby niece carried out the murders because she was jealous that her own kids were being overshadowed, prosecutors say.Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, were shot dead at their home in Fresno on the morning of Sept. 24. Yanelly’s sister—22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera—has been charged with carrying out the killings along with her boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26. The pair could face the death penalty if convicted.According to court documents reviewed by the Fresno Bee, Chief Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller filed a motion Monday asking for the pair...
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
California woman, boyfriend accused of killing her sister and baby niece over sibling rivalry, authorities say
FRESNO, Calif. — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each charged...
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
New video, wife's testimony aim to convict Fresno man in his second killing
Prosecutors believe Irene Leyva's testimony completes the puzzle pointing to a murder conviction against Michael Leyva.
Man stabbed by woman he was dating in Fresno County, deputies exposed to ammonia during arrest
A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Fresno County in what deputies are calling a domestic violence incident.
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caterer nearly ruined daughter’s quinceanera, Fresno mom says. She fought back in court
Months of planning for Crystal Ballesteros’s 15-year-old daughter’s quinceanera celebration came to a crashing halt June 24, when the party planning company she was depending on pulled out of the event the day before. Although Ballesteros, along with family and friends, still put on the party for 250...
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
Man dies while trying to steal catalytic converter in Merced, police say
A man is dead after police say the car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell on top of him.
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
Comments / 2