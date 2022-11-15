ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Talks Russell Westbrook's New Role In L.A.

By Ricardo Sandoval
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets superstar talks about his former teammates' new role

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, 116-103 , earning their third win of the 2022-23 NBA season.

L.A. took great care of the ball, only having nine turnovers, out-rebounded Brooklyn 45-41, and shot better than the Nets across all three phases of scoring.

Anthony Davis was the clear player of the game, owning the paint and grabbing a season-high 18 rebounds. However, the No. 0 in the Lakers' Big Three, nicknamed "360," continues to thrive in his new sixth man role.

Russell Westbrook's former teammate Kevin Durant noticed, as he got to witness first-hand how the 2017 MVP is affecting the game. KD spoke with the media after the game and talked about what he saw from his former Oklahoma City Thunder colleague last night.

Westbrook is at his best when he has the ball in his hands. And since moving to the bench, he is the main guy bringing the ball up and even shooting better in the process. Russ started in three games this season. In those games, he averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 assists while shooting a miserable 29% from the field.

Since coming off the bench against the Denver Nuggets in late October, he's averaging 18 points, nine assists, and four rebounds on 46% from the field while shooting 42% from the three.

He also had this terrific block toward the end of the first quarter on Durant that got the crowd going.

There is this new energy toward Russ. You can see it when he has the ball. He has his swagger back, and even though it's not entirely translating into wins, it's good to see Westbrook playing to his full capability.

The Lakers will get some meaningful rest now as their next game won't be until Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

