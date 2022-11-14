Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian Prime Minister wants to ensure the world leaders he’s hosting this week have a really good time.
Hun Sen has decided to give luxurious, locally made timepieces to the attendees of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. US President Joe Biden is among the leaders at the summit currently underway in the capital Phnom Penh, as reported by Reuters.
The move is not exactly out of character for the PM. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has a reputation for collecting high-end wrist candy. In fact, he’s faced public scrutiny in recent years for sporting million-dollar...
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
At the dawn of the Cold War, the Truman administration acted boldly, in what historians later would term the “100 Days of 1947” from President Truman’s March 12 announcement of what would become known as the Truman Doctrine to Secretary of State George Marshall’s June5 outline of the Marshall Plan for reconstructing Europe.
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
The Sri Lankan government is being urged to drop charges against two protest leaders detained for more than three months following the anti-government demonstrations that engulfed the island nation earlier this year
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cancelled meetings he was due to have at the G20 summit in Bali after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.
Comments / 0