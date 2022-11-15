Read full article on original website
killthaNWO
2d ago
Its kinda of a joke, they wanna charge this case seriously cause its so high profile but all the others they go weak on em.
17-year-old student killed in fatal shooting at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — The victim in a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School was identified in court Tuesday, one week after he was shot and killed by a fellow student. The two suspects in that shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon at the King County Family Justice Center. During court...
q13fox.com
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU
RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
Man charged after series of burglaries, attempted ATM thefts in Pierce County
A man was arrested Monday and charged with several counts of burglary and theft after a string of commercial business thefts in the South Sound late last year, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree burglary and two...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
Chronicle
What Prosecutors Say Happened at Ingraham High Before Fatal Shooting
Ten minutes before a 17-year-old Ingraham High School student was fatally shot in a hallway last week, he was involved in a fight in a bathroom with five other students in a failed attempt to take a handgun from one of the teens, according to King County prosecutors. The 14-year-old...
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
KOMO News
Neighbors describe 'wild' car chase that ended in Federal Way crash
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "wild" chase ended in a crash that did damage to cars in one North Beacon Hill neighborhood and now residents are voicing their concern. It started in Federal Way Tuesday evening, neighbors said the people crashed near South Winthrop Street and 17th in North Beacon Hill. The car's occupants reportedly bailed out of the car, running in different directions.
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
q13fox.com
Police: Man dead after shootout with Federal Way officers
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after police shot and killed a man, who was suspected of injuring his sister during a shooting at a Federal Way apartment. Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dash Point Apartments, where a man shot his sister when she stopped by to check on him.
Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center. Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering...
2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say
LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty
The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
KING 5
