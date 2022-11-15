ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Its kinda of a joke, they wanna charge this case seriously cause its so high profile but all the others they go weak on em.

q13fox.com

9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU

RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

What Prosecutors Say Happened at Ingraham High Before Fatal Shooting

Ten minutes before a 17-year-old Ingraham High School student was fatally shot in a hallway last week, he was involved in a fight in a bathroom with five other students in a failed attempt to take a handgun from one of the teens, according to King County prosecutors. The 14-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors describe 'wild' car chase that ended in Federal Way crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "wild" chase ended in a crash that did damage to cars in one North Beacon Hill neighborhood and now residents are voicing their concern. It started in Federal Way Tuesday evening, neighbors said the people crashed near South Winthrop Street and 17th in North Beacon Hill. The car's occupants reportedly bailed out of the car, running in different directions.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man dead after shootout with Federal Way officers

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after police shot and killed a man, who was suspected of injuring his sister during a shooting at a Federal Way apartment. Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dash Point Apartments, where a man shot his sister when she stopped by to check on him.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say

LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty

The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

