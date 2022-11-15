Read full article on original website
What could the VCSC superintendent search look like?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County School Corporation has a big role to fill after Superintendent Rob Haworth announced his retirement on Monday evening. So, what comes next in the process to fill that role? Timeline for superintendent search Steve Horton, Director of Board Services for the Indiana School Boards Association, said the Vigo […]
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
ISU recognized at a top college for student voting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization has honored Indiana State University for college student voting. ISU is a 2022 all-in most engaged campus for college student voting." The "all in campus democracy challenge" just released the list of 394 schools. The designation recognizes colleges for their efforts to increase...
VCSC students will soon undergo active shooter response training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An update on a new safety measure was presented to the board at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. VCSC staff recently underwent ALICE training. It is active shooter response training. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz, announced that students will also be...
Former Vigo County Schools superintendent files for expungement
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has filed a petition for expungement and sealing of records. The petition was filed last Monday in Marion Superior Court 30. Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on November 5, 2021. ORIGINAL STORY...
Rezoning controversy involving testing facility
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners have tabled a controversial rezoning request from an animal research facility. LFM Quality Laboratories is an animal research facility located on Chamberlain Street in Terre Haute. Owner, Lindy Miller, recently purchased some land off of U.S. 41. However, there are some local activists who are against the new rezoning.
Vincennes University Professor to create Story Walk at Kimmel Park
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - This spring, a popular children's book will be coming to life at Kimmel Park in Vincennes. Vincennes University Education Professor Lisa Miller and her students will soon begin working on a story walk. The story walk will help promote reading and encourage students to get outside!
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had […]
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are leaning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Public open house set Sullivan County road project
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house is happening Wednesday at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School. The event is to inform the public about changes coming to an intersection near Carlisle. A proposed reduced conflict intersection, also known as RCI, is currently being planned for the intersection...
State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire. The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street. Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment,...
Halle Miller signs with Sycamores
Northview senior Halle Miller signed to run Cross Country and Track & Field at Indiana State. The distance runner has qualified for state in both sports.
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Bingo dinner set to help local activity center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some holiday fun this weekend at the Wabash Activity Center. The center is hosting its annual holiday bingo dinner. You can win prizes from 20 different bingo games. Money raised from the event will help fund activities at the center. Leaders say...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
Coaches ready for Gobbler Games Shootout
The second annual Gobbler Games boys basketball Shootout will take place Saturday, November 26th. This years event will take place at Rose-Hulman and feature eight games.
