Maybe you have heard, its been in all the papers. (For those that still read the paper) Deer season, meaning the rifle season for buck deer, is right around the corner. Now if you are like many readers looking at this crazy column having a second cup of coffee or slurping your Cheerios, deer season being a current event may not mean much to you. If you are one of the orange army that pursues the whitetail deer however, this time of year is IT. I mean Christmas, New Years, your birthday, and the last day of school all rolled into one. Deer hunters live for deer season and for many of them it also means going to deer camp.

23 HOURS AGO