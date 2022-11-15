Read full article on original website
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County burn ban lifted
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities at Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) say the burn ban which had been put into effect last week at the direction of the Bartholomew County Commissioners has been lifted as of Wednesday. BCEM noted the ban had been active since November 10.
shelbycountypost.com
Student death being investigated in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County officials are investigating the death of a student. Just before 5:30 am Monday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive in regards to an unresponsive 15 year old female. Deputies arrived on scene along with personnel from German Township Fire Department and found the Columbus North High School student deceased inside the residence.
Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' southeast side
A person is dead following a shooting on the city's southeast side. According to IMPD officials the shooting happened at Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue for a person shot.
Fox 59
Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree on Indy's east side
One man is dead following a shooting near a gas station on Indy's east side. At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot. Witnesses insist the shooting began when one man refused to get out of a white Chevy.
WISH-TV
IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. Police responded to a report of a gunshot in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police found a person who...
Fox 59
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Daily 3 Daily 4...
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
korncountry.com
Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
WISH-TV
Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
WISH-TV
Coroner: Franklin woman’s death was homicide, not suicide
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Saturday death of a Franklin woman was called in as a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of...
Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
