BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO