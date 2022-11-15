ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County burn ban lifted

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities at Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) say the burn ban which had been put into effect last week at the direction of the Bartholomew County Commissioners has been lifted as of Wednesday. BCEM noted the ban had been active since November 10.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Student death being investigated in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County officials are investigating the death of a student. Just before 5:30 am Monday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive in regards to an unresponsive 15 year old female. Deputies arrived on scene along with personnel from German Township Fire Department and found the Columbus North High School student deceased inside the residence.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. Police responded to a report of a gunshot in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police found a person who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Daily 3 Daily 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County

Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner: Franklin woman’s death was homicide, not suicide

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Saturday death of a Franklin woman was called in as a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of...
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy