What could the VCSC superintendent search look like?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County School Corporation has a big role to fill after Superintendent Rob Haworth announced his retirement on Monday evening. So, what comes next in the process to fill that role?. Timeline for superintendent search. Steve Horton, Director of Board Services for the Indiana...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Baker pleads guilty to theft of fallen officer funds
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County. Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil, according to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
