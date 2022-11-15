ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
wfmd.com

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming To SHA Park & Ride Lots

One has already been installed at the Myersville Park& Ride lot. EV Charging Stations (Photo from MDOT SHA) Frederick, Md (KM) An electric vehicle charging station has been installed at the Myersville Park and Ride just off of Interstate 70. It’s one of several which are planned for park and ride lots across Maryland. “It’s a part of a larger statewide initiative to increase our infrastructure for electronic vehicle charging. This is the first location in the state for a park and ride lot. And they were active as of Friday, November 11th,” says Andrew Radcliff, the acting District Seven Engineer for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. District Seven covers Frederick, Carroll and Howard Counties.
FREDERICK, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole

WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSB Radio

Maryland condo building explodes, catches fire; at least 12 people injured

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people have been injured after a condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. According to WBAL, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that a fire and explosion were reported just before 9 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex Wednesday. The fire became a second alarm after crews arrived to heavy flames at the scene.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville resident identified in pedestrian fatality

While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today. Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

2-alarm fire, explosion reported in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire and a reported explosion at a building in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in the Gaithersburg area. Images from SkyFOX show heavy smoke coming from a...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County

Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Woman Dies Last Week After Being Struck By Motor Vehicle In October

Montgomery County Police are investigating. Rockville, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident last month. On Friday evening, October 28th, a woman was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing Rockville Pike. . She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy