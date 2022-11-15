One has already been installed at the Myersville Park& Ride lot. EV Charging Stations (Photo from MDOT SHA) Frederick, Md (KM) An electric vehicle charging station has been installed at the Myersville Park and Ride just off of Interstate 70. It’s one of several which are planned for park and ride lots across Maryland. “It’s a part of a larger statewide initiative to increase our infrastructure for electronic vehicle charging. This is the first location in the state for a park and ride lot. And they were active as of Friday, November 11th,” says Andrew Radcliff, the acting District Seven Engineer for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. District Seven covers Frederick, Carroll and Howard Counties.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO