wfmd.com
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming To SHA Park & Ride Lots
One has already been installed at the Myersville Park& Ride lot. EV Charging Stations (Photo from MDOT SHA) Frederick, Md (KM) An electric vehicle charging station has been installed at the Myersville Park and Ride just off of Interstate 70. It’s one of several which are planned for park and ride lots across Maryland. “It’s a part of a larger statewide initiative to increase our infrastructure for electronic vehicle charging. This is the first location in the state for a park and ride lot. And they were active as of Friday, November 11th,” says Andrew Radcliff, the acting District Seven Engineer for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. District Seven covers Frederick, Carroll and Howard Counties.
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Sinkhole prompts road closure in Montgomery County; crews work to fix broken water main
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a roadway, leading public safety workers to close the roadway as crews tried to repair a large water main break. The sinkhole led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. The broken water […]
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole
WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
WUSA
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized.
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
WSB Radio
Maryland condo building explodes, catches fire; at least 12 people injured
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people have been injured after a condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. According to WBAL, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that a fire and explosion were reported just before 9 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex Wednesday. The fire became a second alarm after crews arrived to heavy flames at the scene.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
WUSA
Residents describe 'catastrophic explosion' and fire in Gaithersburg apartment
Potomac Oaks residents are gathering at the activity center at Bohrer Park where they'll be able to get services they need. A lot of them with no home tonight.
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville resident identified in pedestrian fatality
While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today. Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.
fox5dc.com
2-alarm fire, explosion reported in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire and a reported explosion at a building in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in the Gaithersburg area. Images from SkyFOX show heavy smoke coming from a...
wfmd.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County
Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
High school student killed after being hit by car in crosswalk in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and […]
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
Firetruck Rolls Over Onto SUV En Route To Assist With House Fire In Prince George's: Sheriff
Authorities say that a Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash, reportedly while on its way to assist another agency with a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Charles County Sheriff's Office issued an alert advising that the...
wfmd.com
Woman Dies Last Week After Being Struck By Motor Vehicle In October
Montgomery County Police are investigating. Rockville, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident last month. On Friday evening, October 28th, a woman was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing Rockville Pike. . She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.
Wbaltv.com
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Frederick restaurant and bar seeks mobile sports betting approval from the state
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Mobile sports betting could come to nearly a dozen bars in Maryland very soon. Long Shot’s in Frederick is one of 10 restaurants seeking mobile sports betting approval from the state. The move comes nearly two years after Marylanders voted to approve a sports gambling referendum. Lewis Vick, a […]
WTOP
Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather
It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
