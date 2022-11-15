Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina State viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
From Michigan State to South Carolina State, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back as they return to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, South Carolina State plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - the same as previous opponent Howard, where they are predicted to finish second to last in the conference.
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Georgia vs. Kentucky score prediction by college football computer model
A pair of SEC East rivals meet up in Lexington this weekend as consensus No. 1 Georgia takes on Kentucky in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. Georgia is in line to make the College Football Playoff as defending national champion, easily favored in its last two regular season games and ...
aseaofblue.com
Dekel Crowdus cites ‘the play-caller’ for UK’s red-zone woes
Things are not going well within the Kentucky football program, largely due to the offense becoming a complete and utter disaster this year. After having so much hope in the preseason and even during the 4-0 start, things have quickly gone sour for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, whose offense just mustered up just 322 total yards and 21 points against a Vanderbilt team sporting arguably the worst defense of any Power 5 program.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Vandy debacle and what’s next
Well, that wasn’t great. Saturday’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt is definitely among the program’s worst under Mark Stoops, and it doesn’t help that No. 1 Georgia is next on the schedule. It’s safe to say the program is at a bit of a crossroads, given how tough times have gotten after preseason expectations were sky-high.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: On To South Carolina State
It’s safe to say times are a bit tough in Lexington, but here’s to hoping last night’s setback is just the start of a big comeback. That begins Thursday night at 7 pm vs. the South Carolina State Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena. Star on the rise. Your...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at 7 pm ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app. While the Cats have already played in two regular-season games, this...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines
The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | John Calipari is flexing on college basketball again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The loss to Saint Peter's should have shaken the recruiting mojo of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team. How do you lose an NCAA Tournament game to a low major program that lost six games in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and finished three games behind Iona — when the UK roster featured college basketball's consensus player of the year? That's ugly.
aseaofblue.com
DJ Wagner deciding today at 3 pm ET
According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Dajuan ‘DJ’ Wagner will announce his college decision today at 3 pm ET. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi adds that the decision will be announced on ESPN’s social media account. Wagner is officially down to the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.
John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class
Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class. DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington. “I ...
Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball
Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky NIL fan subscription service launched
Last week, the biggest news amongst the Big Blue Nation was NIL, and specifically how Kentucky football is falling behind on that front. In an effort to combat that, Kentucky Athletics has teamed up with Lexington-based NIL, Athlete Advantage. Together, the two announced “The 15 Club” on Monday, a fan subscription service that will help support Kentucky student-athletes.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
lanereport.com
Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment
Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
