Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the popular destination located about 150 miles east of Memphis, TWRA said.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Swearengen was driving a personal watercraft (PWC) in Dry Creek when he crashed into an “unsuspecting” watercraft occupied by David Carter, 40, and his 6-year-old daughter Olivia, TWRA said in a news release. The collision killed the father and daughter, who were from Oakland, Tenn., according to their obituary.

In addition to jail, Swearengen’s driver’s license is suspended for three years and his vessel operating privileges are revoked for 10 years, TWRA said.

TWRA also said in the news release that alcohol is the leading contributing factor to recreational boating deaths.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.