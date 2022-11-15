Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Jim Harbaugh leaves door open for Edwards, Schoonmaker to play vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan could have two key offensive players in uniform this weekend, a welcoming sign as it hits the final stretch of the season. Asked about the status of running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, head coach Jim Harbaugh sounded optimistic about their status for Saturday’s game against Illinois (Noon, ABC).
Gators TE Nick Elksnis To Enter Transfer Portal
Tight end Nick Elksnis is the sixth player to announce his imminent departure from the Gators.
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Just four days removed from his unofficial visit to Gainesville, Gators running back target Mark Fletcher decommits from Ohio State.
How Thursday Night Football studio crew recreated locker room feel: 'Like a family reunion'
Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth all last played in the NFL last season. Now, they have become fast friends in TNF booth.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. She got her introduction to the sport attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Detroit’s offensive line draws rave reviews in Week 10
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions are powered by their stout offensive line, and after beating the Chicago Bears 31-30 in Week 10, that group is drawing positive reviews from Pro Football Focus. It’s an interesting review of the team’s work in their second-straight win. The potent rushing attack seemed to...
Penalty by ex-Michigan defensive end seals Philadelphia Eagles’ first loss
The Philadelphia Eagles were set to about to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders on Monday with a chance to keep their undefeated record intact. However, a costly penalty by former Michigan defensive end Brandon Graham foiled any chance of a Philadelphia comeback.
Bears sign former Michigan first-round pick off Saints’ practice squad
Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is back on an NFL active roster. The Chicago Bears signed the 2017 first-round pick off the New Orleans’ Saints practice squad on Wednesday after waiving defensive end Kingsley Jonathan on Tuesday. Charlton, 28, could help a Chicago pass rush that ranks 28th...
CBS Sports
Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati
Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
At 80, University of Tampa’s Richard Schmidt is still the consummate wingman
TAMPA — His passions haven’t varied much during his 80 years on the planet. Richard Schmidt remains engrossed in high screens and half-court traps, backdoor cuts and bounce passes, power forwards, point guards and wings. Especially wings. One of the nation’s foremost aviculturists when not coaching hoops, Schmidt...
Michigan hockey remains in top 5 of national polls after weekend split
Michigan’s hockey team did not move in either of the national polls after a weekend split at Notre Dame. The Wolverines (9-3, 2-2 Big Ten) checked in at No. 3 Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings. They opened a two-game series against the Irish, which dropped two spots to No. 20 in both polls, with a 5-1 win Friday before falling 3-2 in overtime Saturday.
Florida set to host 4-star ATH commit on official visit
Florida’s longest-standing commitment in the class of 2023 belongs to four-star athlete Aaron Gates, but he’s just now preparing to take his official visit to the Swamp, according to 247Sports. The Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, Georgia) product was the only commit to stick with Florida through the coaching change,...
Gators crack top 12 for this 2024 five-star EDGE
Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing narrowed his college options down to 12 programs on Monday and the Florida Gators made the cut. UF is joined by Arizona, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC,. , UCLA and Washington in Rushing’s top 12. He most recently visited the...
LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Maryland
Kevyn Humes is a 2025 cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Potomac, Maryland. The Panthers are currently 8-0 this season with a huge game coming up this Friday against high school football powerhouse IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. Brian Kelly is no stranger to recruiting players from St. Frances...
2023 ATH Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane over Nebraska
2023 athlete Jahiem Johnson has committed to Tulane. He announced his decision on Twitter. Nebraska was one of six finalists for Johnson, along with Indiana, Mississippi State, Tulane, Washington, and Washington State. Johnson attends Hammond High School in Hammond, LA, where he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. Johnson garnered a lot of recruiting interest; he received 18 offers. He is an explosive athlete. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, according to Hudl. He is listed at 6’1″ and 175 pounds. The Cornhuskers have had some recent success on the recruiting trail in Louisiana; they gained commitments from Omarion Miller and Arnold Barnes III. So, missing out on Johnson is disappointing. roll waves 🌊🌊🌊 let’s do it @CoachBuckels @GreenWaveFB @j_mitch38 @JJMcCleskey @CoachWEFritz @CoachFlynos5 pic.twitter.com/5SsT2phwLy — jahiem(joker)johnson 🃏 (@1_jahiem) November 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List GameDay Host says 'this guy' will be the next head coach at Nebraska
