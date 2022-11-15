ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising

From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. She got her introduction to the sport attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati

Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan hockey remains in top 5 of national polls after weekend split

Michigan’s hockey team did not move in either of the national polls after a weekend split at Notre Dame. The Wolverines (9-3, 2-2 Big Ten) checked in at No. 3 Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings. They opened a two-game series against the Irish, which dropped two spots to No. 20 in both polls, with a 5-1 win Friday before falling 3-2 in overtime Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Maryland

Kevyn Humes is a 2025 cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Potomac, Maryland. The Panthers are currently 8-0 this season with a huge game coming up this Friday against high school football powerhouse IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. Brian Kelly is no stranger to recruiting players from St. Frances...
POTOMAC, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 ATH Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane over Nebraska

2023 athlete Jahiem Johnson has committed to Tulane. He announced his decision on Twitter. Nebraska was one of six finalists for Johnson, along with Indiana, Mississippi State, Tulane, Washington, and Washington State. Johnson attends Hammond High School in Hammond, LA, where he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. Johnson garnered a lot of recruiting interest; he received 18 offers. He is an explosive athlete. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, according to Hudl. He is listed at 6’1″ and 175 pounds. The Cornhuskers have had some recent success on the recruiting trail in Louisiana; they gained commitments from Omarion Miller and Arnold Barnes III. So, missing out on Johnson is disappointing. roll waves 🌊🌊🌊 let’s do it @CoachBuckels @GreenWaveFB @j_mitch38 @JJMcCleskey @CoachWEFritz @CoachFlynos5 pic.twitter.com/5SsT2phwLy — jahiem(joker)johnson 🃏 (@1_jahiem) November 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List GameDay Host says 'this guy' will be the next head coach at Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE
