Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh

By AP
 2 days ago

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh.

Robb Report

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Is Giving Luxury Watches to the World Leaders at the ASEAN Summit

The Cambodian Prime Minister wants to ensure the world leaders he’s hosting this week have a really good time. Hun Sen has decided to give luxurious, locally made timepieces to the attendees of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. US President Joe Biden is among the leaders at the summit currently underway in the capital Phnom Penh, as reported by Reuters. The move is not exactly out of character for the PM. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has a reputation for collecting high-end wrist candy. In fact, he’s faced public scrutiny in recent years for sporting million-dollar...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD

Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
AFP

You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia 

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
Leader Telegram

Thailand to stress sustainability at Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum begin a two-day summit in Thailand’s capital on Friday with a crowded backdrop of issues to contend with: the war in Ukraine, great power rivalry in Asia, and the global crises of food and energy shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions. “It is clear that this has been an eventful and challenging year on many fronts,” said Thani Thongphakdi, permanent secretary of Thailand's Foreign Ministry. “The entire APEC region, along with the global economy,...
Leader Telegram

Xi looks away from Putin toward West in return to world stage

Turns out Chinese President Xi Jinping’s partnership with Vladimir Putin has limits after all: He doesn’t want to follow the Russian leader into diplomatic isolation. With speeches and gestures in recent weeks, Xi has taken his most significant steps to create space between Beijing and Moscow since Putin invaded Ukraine almost nine months ago. The latest signal came at the Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, where China signed off on a communique Wednesday saying that “most members strongly condemned...
Leader Telegram

Feared ritual dancers in Zimbabwe try to revamp public image

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Deep into the night, the sound of drums reverberated through the township of Mufakose in Zimbabwe's capital city. Barefoot dancers pulsated to the beat in colorful clothing and gory masks. Some had their faces and heads covered with poultry feathers. In the past, the mere sight of members of the group performing the Gule Wamkulu ritual dance would have sent shivers down the spine of many outsiders. But on this night dozens of people, including young children, squeezed in for a...
