Local Highlight Reel/College Signing Wrap for November 15th
KHQA TEN O'CLOCK SPORTS COVERAGE FOR TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15TH. KEOKUK'S MIRACLE AILES PLEDGES DIVISION ONE TO RUN TRACK AND FIELD FOR ALABAMA. QND'S FAITH KIENTZLE TAKES HER DEFENSIVE SKILLS TO LINCOLN LAND VOLLEYBALL. QND'S TRISTAN PRITTS LOOKS TO CONTINUE HIS RUNNING CAREER AT QUINCY UNIVERSITY. (EDITORS NOTE: WE ARE INUNDATED...
Blessing offers new treatment for incontinence
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It's a common medical problem that millions of adults find frustrating. Urge incontinence is the sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. It affects mostly people over the age of 50 and a majority of those are women. Blessing Health’s...
Former Pittsfield youth coach pleads guilty to stealing team funds
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The former head coach of a Pittsfield youth football organization pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge of theft, according to online court records. Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield, was sentenced to two years of probation and...
Quincy Grand Prix comes to an end in Gem City
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Gus Traeder started the Quincy Grand Prix back in 1970 to bring racing entertainment to the Gem City. In the events first 32 years, it quickly became one of the most popular kart racing events in the country. 17 years went by without the event,...
Quincy Grand Prix canceled due to lower attendance, fewer drivers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five years after its rebirth, minus one year it couldn't open because of the global pandemic, the Quincy Grand Prix has been canceled. Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder on Tuesday let fans know of its closing after he gave it much thought and deliberation.
Hannibal Central Services director amicably resigns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal is now looking for a new Central Services director. In a resignation letter submitted on Monday, November 7, 2022, Andy Dorian said he has accepted a position at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System as the executive director of campus development. Dorian worked for the city...
Deadline nears for Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner sign-up
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The deadline to sign up for the Salvation Army's free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is quickly approaching. The reservation deadline is Friday, November 18. When calling to make a reservation, attendees will need to make a reservation for 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. Shut-ins will need...
Southern Airways begins daily flights for Quincy in December
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Southern Airways, the new Essential Air Service provider at Quincy Regional Airport, will begin service from Quincy with two daily departures to Chicago and St. Louis beginning on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “We are excited to welcome Southern Airways with their daily flights to both...
Amtrak cancels 2 Quincy trains
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Amtrak canceled two trains on Wednesday. Train 381 departed from Chicago at 7:35 a.m. arriving in Quincy at 11:58 a.m. and train 380 departed from Quincy at 6:12 a.m. arriving in Chicago at 10:35 a.m. were canceled due to extraordinary circumstances regarding staffing issues with our crew bases.
Winter set to strike Tri-States
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A blast of winter will soon be striking sections of the Tri-States. Unseasonably cold air that's already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico have set the state for some snow in the region.
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
Payson man sentenced for attempted child enticement
PAYSON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Payson man on Thursday was sentenced to 135 months, 11 1/4-years, to the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted enticement of a minor. Michael Kamphaus, 34, was indicted in March 2022 and entered a plea of guilty in July 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
Council tables proposed update to building codes
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Quincy aldermen want to make changes to a proposed update of the city's building codes. The council on Monday night voted to table for two weeks a resolution that would waive the cost of connecting new single and multi-residential homes to the city's water system, and waive building permit fees.
Adams County approves budget, allocates funds for juvenile detention facility
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has approved the budget for the next fiscal year, starting December 1st. The Board Tuesday night approved the budget, which has $52.4 million in revenue, and $56.9 million in expenses. County Finance Committee Chair Bret Austin explained why that's not...
Quincy man facing charges after fuel tank theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a fuel tank was stolen from a local business. On Monday around 6 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to Gully Transportation on Wismann Lane in Quincy for a report of a fuel tank theft. Suspect Christopher...
