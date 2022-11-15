Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
2d ago
that little trailer shouldn't be hard to heat not to sound empathetic but at least they have a home over. thier heads something most ppl don't have
Reply
2
Related
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wchstv.com
New computer model warns of potential spike in overdoses for 23 W.Va. counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly half of West Virginia’s counties – including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell - are under an overdose alert. State health officials are using a new tool to help them predict when potentially deadly spikes linked to fentanyl will hit. The computer model was...
wchstv.com
Unseasonable cold to last all week and into the weekend
After last week's 70-80 degree temperatures we were reminded this past weekend just how unusually nice that was for mid-November. Cold rain and even some snowflakes along with temperatures in the 30s and lots of clouds marked our Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine returned Monday, but temperatures still struggled to reach...
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. Updated: 18 hours ago.
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it,' county official leaves St. Albans problem up to residents
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains. A recent meeting between local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the Department of Highways resulted in more questions than answers.
wchstv.com
Deputy injured in Floyd County, Kentucky, shootout has surgery to amputate his leg
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky, deputy who was injured in a shootout with a suspect who killed three officers and injured several others underwent surgery Monday to have his leg amputated. Darrin Lawson, who was injured in a June 30 shootout in Allen, Kentucky, had...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
wchstv.com
State photo contest for W.Va. hunters launched with opening of buck firearms season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters looking to bag a buck in West Virginia will have the opportunity to claim prizes as the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest makes a return in 2022. The opening of the state’s buck firearms season is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21. Interested...
wchstv.com
Meet Kylo: Therapy dog placed in Mingo County's Lenore PK-8 School
LENORE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County Schools welcomed a new staff member this week. The four-legged therapist is a black lab named Kylo, the latest K9 to be assigned to West Virginia schools in the state’s Friends With Paws program. Students and staff at Lenore PK-8 had the...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Schools wear maroon in support of Magoffin County following bus crash
LOUISA, Ky (WCHS) — School systems across Eastern Kentucky are showing their support for Magoffin County schools during a difficult time where it's dealing with a school bus crash. Staff and students at Lawrence County High School in Louisa wore maroon Tuesday to show their support for the school...
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
wchstv.com
Report: West Virginia has second highest lung cancer rate in the country behind Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new report from the American Lung Association said West Virginia has the second highest lung cancer rate in the country. The association released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” report for the Mountain State, finding that the state also has the highest rate of adult smokers.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
wchstv.com
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
News 12
NJ residents encouraged to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs this winter
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to kill spotted lanternfly egg masses. The masses can hold 30-50 eggs. They can survive the winter and hatch in the spring. People can scrape and press the masses with a credit card or a similar object until they hear a...
wchstv.com
Several injured, taken to hospital after school bus crash in Magoffin County, Ky.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A school bus crashed Monday morning in Magoffin County, Kentucky, injuring multiple people, WTVQ reported. The wreck occurred about 7:30 a.m. on Route 40, east of Salyersville, Pyle Howard, fire chief of Salyersville and the emergency management director. Howard said the bus, which had...
Comments / 1