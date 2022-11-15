Read full article on original website
South Portland middle school moves to virtual learning due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mahoney Middle School in South Portland will move to virtual learning on Wednesday to give police time to investigate a social media threat made Tuesday night. The superintendent says this effects grades 6th through 8th. There is no school for 5th graders. Police say everyone is...
SMCC receives over $1 million donation to support students
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) says it received a more than $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to benefit students in hands-on trade programs looking to enter the workforce after graduating. "This anonymous donor completed a gift of over $1 million directly to the...
Maine teachers honored for work promoting mental health
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Three teachers in Maine were honored Monday for their work to promote mental health in schools. Ellen Flores teaches special education at Lincoln Middle School in Portland. She says she was touched to be recognized by the Maine Psychological Association, and she uses a psychologically minded approach.
Paychecks for Portland school employees delayed due to payroll staff shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) – A shortage of payroll staff at Portland Public Schools has led to delayed paychecks for hourly employees. Meanwhile, school bus driver shortages could mean big changes for elementary and middle school students in the city. Portland's superintendent says the district may have to cancel some bus...
South Portland group seeks volunteers to help shovel snow for seniors
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- With more winter weather on the way in the months ahead, one Maine group wants to help older Mainers stay safe. Age Friendly South Portland is providing sand buckets for seniors again this year. The group's secretary, Susan Henderson, says buckets are ready to go and...
'Collateral damage:' Maine lobster industry loses certification from sustainability group
PORTLAND (WGME) - The Marine Stewardship Council will pull their certification for the Maine lobster industry next month over concerns about Atlantic right whales. “They’ve been doing everything right. So, it’s obviously really discouraging," Marianne LaCroix of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative said. Maine lobstermen have an on-going...
DoorDash partners with Preble Street to deliver groceries to Mainers in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is the most food insecure state in New England. Now Preble Street is partnering with a food delivery service to help provide more food for those in need. DoorDash in New England piloted the program and is working with Preble Street, which provides services to...
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
Maine lawmaker calls for investigation after Starbucks on Middle St. in Portland closes
PORTLAND (WGME) - Maine’s congresswoman is calling for an investigation after Starbucks announced it's closing a location in Portland which just voted to unionize. Corporate officials say they are shutting down the location at Exchange and Middle streets, which is in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says...
'Hoax': Reports of active shooters at Maine schools are false, police say
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools went into lockdown statewide after what police call "hoax" reports of shootings at multiple schools in Maine. Maine State Police say claims that there was an active shooter at any school in Maine are fake. However, the response was very real. Police don't take reports like...
Tips for Maine parents to talk to their children after threats of school violence
SANFORD (WGME) – The York County Emergency Management Agency has released some important information for parents about how to discuss Tuesday's hoax shooting events with children. There's no doubt this is traumatizing, and every kid absorbs it and reacts a little differently, but Sanford police are among those making...
Brunswick food pantry moves to new location
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Midcoast food pantry now has a new home. The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program officially opened up its new location at 179 Neptune Drive in Brunswick Monday. Program leaders say the pandemic transformed everything, and they ran out of space at their old location, so they knew...
'We barricaded the doors:' Students, parents terrified by hoax shooting call in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) – Police say the first hoax call of an active shooter Tuesday came into Sanford. Students inside didn't know if it was real or not and frantically tried to reach their parents in case it was. Police rushed to the high school Tuesday morning. “I was about...
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
Portland faces Skowhegan in Saturday's Class B High School Football Championship
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This Saturday, Portland High School faces off against Skowhegan for the Class B High School Football Championship, meeting for the first time this season in the final game. Skowhegan won the regional final against Falmouth last Friday with a come-from-behind victory, which put their record at 9-2....
'It was terrifying': Hoax reports of active shooter at Sanford High School spark panic
SANFORD (WGME) -- Reports of an active shooter at Sanford High School sparked panic with families frantically trying to reach students. Investigators say someone claiming to be a teacher called police Tuesday morning saying there was a man with a long rifle in the school. Police say it was all...
Starbucks announces closure of Portland store that voted to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Starbucks in busy downtown Portland, that just voted to unionize, is closing. Starbucks officials say they are closing the location at the intersection of Exchange and Middle Streets, right in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says it reviewed whether the store was thriving,...
Biddeford police search for vehicle accused of hitting 13-year-old girl
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday around 10 p.m. Police say the car hit a 13-year-old girl who was using a crosswalk on Main Street on the Biddeford side of the bridge. The girl...
Thornton Academy hopes for redemption in Class A state title game
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Class A state final will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Thornton Academy takes on undefeated Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Vikings...
