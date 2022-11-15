ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

SMCC receives over $1 million donation to support students

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) says it received a more than $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to benefit students in hands-on trade programs looking to enter the workforce after graduating. "This anonymous donor completed a gift of over $1 million directly to the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine teachers honored for work promoting mental health

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Three teachers in Maine were honored Monday for their work to promote mental health in schools. Ellen Flores teaches special education at Lincoln Middle School in Portland. She says she was touched to be recognized by the Maine Psychological Association, and she uses a psychologically minded approach.
MAINE STATE
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Brunswick food pantry moves to new location

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Midcoast food pantry now has a new home. The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program officially opened up its new location at 179 Neptune Drive in Brunswick Monday. Program leaders say the pandemic transformed everything, and they ran out of space at their old location, so they knew...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Starbucks announces closure of Portland store that voted to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Starbucks in busy downtown Portland, that just voted to unionize, is closing. Starbucks officials say they are closing the location at the intersection of Exchange and Middle Streets, right in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says it reviewed whether the store was thriving,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thornton Academy hopes for redemption in Class A state title game

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Class A state final will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Thornton Academy takes on undefeated Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Vikings...
SACO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy