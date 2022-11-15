ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine teachers honored for work promoting mental health

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Three teachers in Maine were honored Monday for their work to promote mental health in schools. Ellen Flores teaches special education at Lincoln Middle School in Portland. She says she was touched to be recognized by the Maine Psychological Association, and she uses a psychologically minded approach.
Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school

SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
No active shooter at Portland High School, police say

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police also say there was no active shooter at Portland High School. It was a hoax. Portland Police say they received a call around 8:30 a.m., claiming that students are injured. The school was put on lockdown. Police swept the building and say there was no active...
UMaine football ready for season finale

PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
Starbucks announces closure of Portland store that voted to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Starbucks in busy downtown Portland, that just voted to unionize, is closing. Starbucks officials say they are closing the location at the intersection of Exchange and Middle Streets, right in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says it reviewed whether the store was thriving,...
Thornton Academy hopes for redemption in Class A state title game

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Class A state final will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Thornton Academy takes on undefeated Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Vikings...
