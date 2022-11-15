Read full article on original website
This for-profit company’s mission was renting to Section 8 tenants. Now it’s pulling out of San Antonio.
A real estate company that rents homes exclusively to housing voucher holders has pulled out of the Bexar County market, citing cost concerns and a lack of communication from housing authorities of San Antonio and Bexar County. Dallas-based High Opportunity Neighborhood (HON) Partners has scrapped plans to buy 100 more...
A judge ruled Title 42 illegal. Will San Antonio see more migrants seeking asylum?
This article has been updated. Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed the U.S. government to expel asylum-seekers at the southern border was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday. It’s unclear what the ruling, or the Biden administration’s response, could mean for the flow of migrants through San Antonio....
Plans for long-delayed River Walk hotel another step closer to securing a final OK
A new boutique hotel could soon go up on a sliver of property along the San Antonio River Walk now that a developer’s long-delayed plans were partially approved by a city panel on Wednesday. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the green light to California real estate developer...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
Texas A&M-San Antonio’s president will depart for job in California
Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Wednesday announced President Cynthia Teniente-Matson has accepted a new role as president of San José State University. She will begin her new job in January. John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said a nationwide search to replace her will begin “immediately.”...
Nirenberg reshuffles committee assignments in the wake of City Council turmoil
Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued new assignments for City Council committees Tuesday after two members received votes of no-confidence from their colleagues this month. The mayor gets to choose who serves on which of the city’s committees, as well as which members of the council represent the city on various other boards.
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas sends tremors as far as San Antonio, Dallas
Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Mentone. San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the shaking “out of an abundance of caution.”. The U.S. Geological Survey’s website, which...
Classical Music Institute agrees to pay higher wages, heading off union dispute
A dispute between the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) labor union and the Classical Music Institute (CMI) has been resolved, but only for the moment — and only partially. Monday morning in the federal courtroom of Judge Fred Biery of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of...
An open letter to Clayton Perry, from a recovering drunk
Dear Clayton: I have no idea whether or not you’re an alcoholic. In normal situations, it would absolutely be none of my business. The issue of whether someone has an alcohol use disorder is properly a decision made and acknowledged between that person and their family members, and possibly their doctor.
Sound and fury: After more than a year, Noise Ordinance Task Force more divided than ever
After more than a year of work on a potential new noise ordinance for San Antonio, business owners and residents remain at odds over how to resolve persistent noise complaints. Some residents bemoan lax enforcement of the existing ordinance while businesses are concerned that onerous new regulations could impact their profit margins.
Turning focus from East Side, developer doubles down in Tobin Hill
The number of residential units in a downtown neighborhood could double in the coming years if the plans of a California real estate investment company and developer get approval to proceed. Harris Bay, the developer behind the Essex Modern City project that never materialized on the East Side, is looking...
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy
Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Democrats sweep Bexar County District Court seats, completing wipeout that began in 2018
As Democrats dominated countywide races by wide margins Tuesday night, all four remaining Republican-held state District Court judgeships in Bexar County were swept out. Though Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected by at least 10 percentage points Tuesday night, his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, took 57% of the vote in Bexar County, helping propel down-ballot races into the Democratic column.
Sakai overwhelms DeBerry in Bexar County judge race; Gonzales will remain DA
This story has been updated. Former Judge Peter Sakai defeated Republican Trish DeBerry in the race to replace retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff in Tuesday’s election. Sakai, a Democrat, finished with 57.27% of the vote, and DeBerry, a former county commissioner, trailed with 39.4%. She conceded at her...
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards
This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Here’s what to know about voting on Election Day in Bexar County
Bexar County elections officials anticipate more than 150,000 voters will cast their ballots on Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for the 2022 midterm election. Voters may cast their ballot at any of the county’s 302 voting centers. There’s a lot at stake: elections for governor,...
Announcing my own retirement, with a thank you to staff and supporters
It feels odd to announce my retirement from an organization my wife, Monika Maeckle, and I founded just under 11 years ago. But this is it: my final column as the nonprofit news site’s lead columnist. I’m out of a job for the second time, 11 years after my...
San Antonio solar panel manufacturer to triple capacity by 2024
When Mission Solar Energy first fired up its production lines, the San Antonio-based solar panel manufacturer’s job was straightforward: build enough solar panels to supply seven solar farms commissioned by CPS Energy. Since 2017, the company, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, has stood on its own, manufacturing panels...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
Report: Police investigate San Antonio Councilman Perry in connection with hit-and-run
This article has been updated. A San Antonio police officer found Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) lying in his backyard Sunday night, smelling of alcohol while a vehicle was still running in the driveway, according to a police report obtained by KSAT. He is being investigated for his potential involvement in...
