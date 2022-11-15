ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy

Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Democrats sweep Bexar County District Court seats, completing wipeout that began in 2018

As Democrats dominated countywide races by wide margins Tuesday night, all four remaining Republican-held state District Court judgeships in Bexar County were swept out. Though Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected by at least 10 percentage points Tuesday night, his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, took 57% of the vote in Bexar County, helping propel down-ballot races into the Democratic column.
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards

This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
