BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester
The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March. That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
Westwood boys drop tight contest with Eagleville Monday
Westwood’s Rockets couldn’t muster up enough offense and fell just short in a 28-25 loss at Eagleville Monday night. Matthew White led the way for the Rockets with 13 points, followed by 8 from Isaiah Buchanan and 4 from Kaysen Lowery. But the Rockets weren’t able to get point production from anyone else.
MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game
Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester. But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.
MS BASKETBALL: Raiders stun Warren County with buzzer beater win
It’s hardly how Coffee County drew up the ending. But it worked out perfectly. Trailing 36-35 with 8.7 seconds on the clock, the Raiders moved the ball across the floor and sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt fired off a long 3-pointer. Pruitt’s shot fell short, but right into the hands of post Audie Nicoll who laid it off the glass and in the bucket as the buzzer sounded to give the Red Raiders a thrilling 37-36 win over the Pioneers Monday afternoon in Manchester.
Raider football team racks up all-region honors
Coffee County Central Red Raider football completed a historic season in 2022 and now the postseason honors are rolling in. Five different Red Raiders received Region 3-6A superlative awards, 9 Red Raiders earned all-region honors, 2 players were honorable mentions and three Red Raider coaches were honored. The Raiders had...
Linda Jane Byrd
Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN. She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.
Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter
Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop)
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop) passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home at the age of 93. Marvin was born in Moore County, TN to the late Marion and Lena Mae Golden Burton. As a young man, he served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. While enlisted he married Margaret Loeda Burton, and they began building a life that would carry them together for over 60 years. Marvin dedicated 50 years of his working life to Wilson Sporting Goods and First National/Tri-County Bank, where he met numerous people that would grow to love him and be come like family. In his spare time, he was a skilled carpenter, spending many hours on remodel projects with his strictest supervisor, his wife Loeda. Marvin was positive, he listened, and he was the kind of man that one would want to pattern themself after. Most importantly, however, was his relationship with God. A member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs, he was a Christian, he knew the Word, and he could teach it. He could recite Bible verses and explain their application to life. He lived the Word daily, and in doing so, touched many lives along the way. He loved to tell stories of his childhood, and “the good ol’ days”. He would often whistle a tune to let you know he was near, and would then greet you with a smile. In addition to his parents and wife, Marvin was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Burton; and two sisters, Katherine Towery, and Frances Huskey. He is survived by his son, Doug Burton (Caroline); three grandchildren, Deanna Ferrell, Eric Burton (Kristen), and Rebecca Swiger (Derek); seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Ferrell, Chance Brockman, Rusty Brockman, Zech Swiger, Matt Swiger, Will Swiger, and Allie Swiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Burton will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Marvin’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Storehouse Food Panty Thanksgiving schedule
The Storehouse Food Pantry will be doing regular distribution Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. They will be closed the remainder of Thanksgiving week. The Storehouse Food Pantry is located at 607 Hickerson Street, Manchester, TN. They distribute food to the public every Thursday between 10 am and noon.
Coffee County gas price average jumps 18 cents
Tennesseans once again saw fluctuating pump prices over last week. Today’s state gas price average is nearly two cents more expensive than last Monday’s. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is nine cents less expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester
Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
Debra S Brooks
Debra S Brooks, formerly of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 67. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time. Debra, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Larence and Ruby Winfrey...
Terry Wayne Santoni
Terry Wayne Santoni passed from this life peacefully at home on November 7th. A native of Southern California, Terry was born and raised in Long Beach. He graduated from Millikan High School and Cerritos College, obtaining an associates degree in Ornamental Horticulture as well as a Master Gardener’s Certification. After working as an ambulance driver and for Ford Motor Company, Terry went on to become the Landscape Supervisor for San Bernardino County. Additionally, he performed private landscape work at Edwards Mansion and for the Tilden Family properties in Riverside, California. Eventually Terry put his outgoing personality to work as a limousine driver in Southern California, driving a wide variety of regular clients including medical teams, Tribal Council Members, and a bevy of Hollywood celebrities.
Treva Ellen Martin
Treva Ellen Martin of Tullahoma passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Mrs. Martin was born in McMinnville, TN to the late James R. Worley Sr. and Mildred Scott Worley. Treva was a graduate of Memphis State University, and was a beloved school teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for 27 years. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, James Martin; two daughters, Andrea Maddox (Kent), and Jackie Bowling (Jonathan); one sister, Jackie Worley Holt (Tom); one brother, James R. Worley, Jr. (Debra); and six grandchildren, Katie, Jon Clark, Libby, Ben, Walter, and Henry. Visitation for Mrs. Martin will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Coffee County High School Band Fundraiser
The Coffee County High School Band is having a fundraiser and is selling fully cooked Boston Butts for $50.00. This is a great way to give back and save time cooking for your holiday parties. To order contact a Coffee County High School Band member, or call 931-588-9499 for questions.
Coffee County School System teachers receive tenure
Recently, multiple teachers from Central High School, Deerfield Elementary and New Union Elementary school’s were approved for tenure by the Coffee County School System.
Karen Sue Pruitt
On Wednesday, November 10, 2022, Karen Sue Pruitt of Manchester, TN, passed away at the of 69. She is survived by her loving husband, Dwight Pruitt; daughter, Donna Smith; three grandchildren, Victoria, Nathaniel, and Nadia; sister, Barbara Kiger and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her...
BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Delivery driver brings guns and drugs to Sewanee Elementary School
School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday, November 10, at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Man arrested in Bedford County charged with Elder Abuse and Neglect
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients. In January, at the referral of Adult Protective Services, agents joined that agency...
