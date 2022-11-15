ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
netflixjunkie.com

Controversial Rapper Kanye West Now Calls Out LeBron James, Beyonce for Being “Puppets”

Over the past few years, Kanye West has given the world some of the most incredible songs and albums. And West’s creativity is not just limited to the music industry. The Flashing Lights hitmaker is a very successful businessman. However, in recent times, creativity is not what the rapper is making the headlines for. Off-late, he finds himself surrounded by controversies. Time and again, West has been making the headlines for his questionable statements, and now, the Heartless star has called out some very successful black artists for being “puppets.“
12up

Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon

We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike For $20 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike. On Monday, the free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to announce the $20 million suit against the apparel company. In the tweet, Odell claimed that Nike hasn’t honored his endorsement deal. “Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream,” he began.
Sporting News

Odell Beckham Jr. Nike lawsuit, explained: Why star receiver is suing for $20 million

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking Nike to court over allegedly withholding millions from the star wide receiver. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Beckham filed a lawsuit against the major clothing brand, claiming Nike withheld millions from him over claims he violated policies related to footwear and glove usage.
ClutchPoints

The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

