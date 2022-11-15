Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor who ‘encouraged’ others to brutally beat inmate is sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former supervisor at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the assault of an inmate and trying to cover up the abuse. The Department of Justice said Jonathan Taum oversaw the incident in 2015. Authorities said...
bigislandnow.com
Red flag warning issued for various areas of the Big Island
As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
Trade winds and dry air has fire departments busy
The windy weather makes things difficult for firefighters across the state, who battled multiple brush fires right before Thanksgiving week.
‘He’s not a racist’: Family of Hawaiian man found guilty of hate crime speaks out
"He's not a racist." That's the message a local, Hawaiian family wants to share after two Maui men were found guilty of a hate crime Thursday afternoon in federal court
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
bigislandnow.com
What’s the average cost for a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 in Hilo this year?
It seemed like everyone in Hilo was grocery shopping last weekend, with most buggies containing items, savory and sweet, for a Thanksgiving feast. “Oh, brah. Yesterday was nuts out here,” one shopper was overheard saying to another. The parking lots at three of Hilo’s grocery stores — KTA Puainako,...
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
