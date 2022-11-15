Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester
The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March. That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
thunder1320.com
MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game
Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester. But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.
thunder1320.com
Raider football team racks up all-region honors
Coffee County Central Red Raider football completed a historic season in 2022 and now the postseason honors are rolling in. Five different Red Raiders received Region 3-6A superlative awards, 9 Red Raiders earned all-region honors, 2 players were honorable mentions and three Red Raider coaches were honored. The Raiders had...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
wgnsradio.com
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
thunder1320.com
Linda Jane Byrd
Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN. She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.
thunder1320.com
Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter
Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County School System teachers receive tenure
Recently, multiple teachers from Central High School, Deerfield Elementary and New Union Elementary school’s were approved for tenure by the Coffee County School System.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Tennessee city
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
Be Aware of Road Closures in Tullahoma for Saturday’s Wobble Gobble 5K
The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5K is Saturday in Tullahoma and officials want the public of areas that will be impacted. Please be aware that runners will be present on Saturday morning from approximately 8:00am to 10:30am. Main areas that will be affected are as follows:. Right lane...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County High School Band Fundraiser
The Coffee County High School Band is having a fundraiser and is selling fully cooked Boston Butts for $50.00. This is a great way to give back and save time cooking for your holiday parties. To order contact a Coffee County High School Band member, or call 931-588-9499 for questions.
ucbjournal.com
Dirt moving: Tidal Wave Auto Spa gaining momentum on official opening
Cookeville – Tidal Wave Auto Spa (TWAS) is making progress on their new location on South Jefferson in front of Wal-Mart in Cookeville. According to their website, TWAS started in 1999 when Scott and Hope Blackstock decided to add a car wash to their Thomaston, Georgia-based auto service center.
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
thunder1320.com
The Storehouse Food Panty Thanksgiving schedule
The Storehouse Food Pantry will be doing regular distribution Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. They will be closed the remainder of Thanksgiving week. The Storehouse Food Pantry is located at 607 Hickerson Street, Manchester, TN. They distribute food to the public every Thursday between 10 am and noon.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
thunder1320.com
Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester
Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
Comments / 0