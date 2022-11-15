ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester

The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March. That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game

Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester. But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Raider football team racks up all-region honors

Coffee County Central Red Raider football completed a historic season in 2022 and now the postseason honors are rolling in. Five different Red Raiders received Region 3-6A superlative awards, 9 Red Raiders earned all-region honors, 2 players were honorable mentions and three Red Raider coaches were honored. The Raiders had...
MANCHESTER, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland

Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
OAKLAND, TN
thunder1320.com

Linda Jane Byrd

Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN. She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter

Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County High School Band Fundraiser

The Coffee County High School Band is having a fundraiser and is selling fully cooked Boston Butts for $50.00. This is a great way to give back and save time cooking for your holiday parties. To order contact a Coffee County High School Band member, or call 931-588-9499 for questions.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

The Storehouse Food Panty Thanksgiving schedule

The Storehouse Food Pantry will be doing regular distribution Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. They will be closed the remainder of Thanksgiving week. The Storehouse Food Pantry is located at 607 Hickerson Street, Manchester, TN. They distribute food to the public every Thursday between 10 am and noon.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester

Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy