Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
Boyfriend Charged with Homicide in Pennsylvania Woman’s 2018 Disappearance
Authorities formally charged a man long suspected in his girlfriend’s disappearance and presumed death. Thomas Stanko, 52, faces a count each of criminal homicide, reckless burning or exploding, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, authorities announced in a press conference on Thursday. Victim Cassandra...
Comments / 0