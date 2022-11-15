Read full article on original website
BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester
The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March. That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
MS BASKETBALL: Raiders stun Warren County with buzzer beater win
It’s hardly how Coffee County drew up the ending. But it worked out perfectly. Trailing 36-35 with 8.7 seconds on the clock, the Raiders moved the ball across the floor and sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt fired off a long 3-pointer. Pruitt’s shot fell short, but right into the hands of post Audie Nicoll who laid it off the glass and in the bucket as the buzzer sounded to give the Red Raiders a thrilling 37-36 win over the Pioneers Monday afternoon in Manchester.
Westwood boys drop tight contest with Eagleville Monday
Westwood’s Rockets couldn’t muster up enough offense and fell just short in a 28-25 loss at Eagleville Monday night. Matthew White led the way for the Rockets with 13 points, followed by 8 from Isaiah Buchanan and 4 from Kaysen Lowery. But the Rockets weren’t able to get point production from anyone else.
Lady Rockets open busy week with blowout win of Eagleville
The first of three games this week went the way of the Lady Rockets. Westwood Middle got 16 points from Reece Finch and 15 from Jules Ferrell to blow past Eagleville 37-18 Monday night on the road. Ferrell did most of her scoring at the charity stripe, where she got...
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
Linda Jane Byrd
Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN. She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau
I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter
Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.
Dirt moving: Tidal Wave Auto Spa gaining momentum on official opening
Cookeville – Tidal Wave Auto Spa (TWAS) is making progress on their new location on South Jefferson in front of Wal-Mart in Cookeville. According to their website, TWAS started in 1999 when Scott and Hope Blackstock decided to add a car wash to their Thomaston, Georgia-based auto service center.
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop)
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop) passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home at the age of 93. Marvin was born in Moore County, TN to the late Marion and Lena Mae Golden Burton. As a young man, he served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. While enlisted he married Margaret Loeda Burton, and they began building a life that would carry them together for over 60 years. Marvin dedicated 50 years of his working life to Wilson Sporting Goods and First National/Tri-County Bank, where he met numerous people that would grow to love him and be come like family. In his spare time, he was a skilled carpenter, spending many hours on remodel projects with his strictest supervisor, his wife Loeda. Marvin was positive, he listened, and he was the kind of man that one would want to pattern themself after. Most importantly, however, was his relationship with God. A member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs, he was a Christian, he knew the Word, and he could teach it. He could recite Bible verses and explain their application to life. He lived the Word daily, and in doing so, touched many lives along the way. He loved to tell stories of his childhood, and “the good ol’ days”. He would often whistle a tune to let you know he was near, and would then greet you with a smile. In addition to his parents and wife, Marvin was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Burton; and two sisters, Katherine Towery, and Frances Huskey. He is survived by his son, Doug Burton (Caroline); three grandchildren, Deanna Ferrell, Eric Burton (Kristen), and Rebecca Swiger (Derek); seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Ferrell, Chance Brockman, Rusty Brockman, Zech Swiger, Matt Swiger, Will Swiger, and Allie Swiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Burton will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Marvin’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Terry Wayne Santoni
Terry Wayne Santoni passed from this life peacefully at home on November 7th. A native of Southern California, Terry was born and raised in Long Beach. He graduated from Millikan High School and Cerritos College, obtaining an associates degree in Ornamental Horticulture as well as a Master Gardener’s Certification. After working as an ambulance driver and for Ford Motor Company, Terry went on to become the Landscape Supervisor for San Bernardino County. Additionally, he performed private landscape work at Edwards Mansion and for the Tilden Family properties in Riverside, California. Eventually Terry put his outgoing personality to work as a limousine driver in Southern California, driving a wide variety of regular clients including medical teams, Tribal Council Members, and a bevy of Hollywood celebrities.
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
Debra S Brooks
Debra S Brooks, formerly of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 67. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time. Debra, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Larence and Ruby Winfrey...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
Coffee County gas price average jumps 18 cents
Tennesseans once again saw fluctuating pump prices over last week. Today’s state gas price average is nearly two cents more expensive than last Monday’s. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is nine cents less expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
(UPDATED) Three Men Deer Hunting From Roadway Arrested After Firing Shot Which Goes Through Residence
DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray announced Tuesday, November 15 that a third arrest has been made in the case where a shot was fired which went through a residence near Alexandria earlier this month while the occupants were at home. Criminal charges have now been brought against three men who were reportedly road hunting for deer at the time.
Treva Ellen Martin
Treva Ellen Martin of Tullahoma passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Mrs. Martin was born in McMinnville, TN to the late James R. Worley Sr. and Mildred Scott Worley. Treva was a graduate of Memphis State University, and was a beloved school teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for 27 years. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, James Martin; two daughters, Andrea Maddox (Kent), and Jackie Bowling (Jonathan); one sister, Jackie Worley Holt (Tom); one brother, James R. Worley, Jr. (Debra); and six grandchildren, Katie, Jon Clark, Libby, Ben, Walter, and Henry. Visitation for Mrs. Martin will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
