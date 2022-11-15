Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop) passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home at the age of 93. Marvin was born in Moore County, TN to the late Marion and Lena Mae Golden Burton. As a young man, he served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. While enlisted he married Margaret Loeda Burton, and they began building a life that would carry them together for over 60 years. Marvin dedicated 50 years of his working life to Wilson Sporting Goods and First National/Tri-County Bank, where he met numerous people that would grow to love him and be come like family. In his spare time, he was a skilled carpenter, spending many hours on remodel projects with his strictest supervisor, his wife Loeda. Marvin was positive, he listened, and he was the kind of man that one would want to pattern themself after. Most importantly, however, was his relationship with God. A member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs, he was a Christian, he knew the Word, and he could teach it. He could recite Bible verses and explain their application to life. He lived the Word daily, and in doing so, touched many lives along the way. He loved to tell stories of his childhood, and “the good ol’ days”. He would often whistle a tune to let you know he was near, and would then greet you with a smile. In addition to his parents and wife, Marvin was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Burton; and two sisters, Katherine Towery, and Frances Huskey. He is survived by his son, Doug Burton (Caroline); three grandchildren, Deanna Ferrell, Eric Burton (Kristen), and Rebecca Swiger (Derek); seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Ferrell, Chance Brockman, Rusty Brockman, Zech Swiger, Matt Swiger, Will Swiger, and Allie Swiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Burton will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Marvin’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO