Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life
Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
BREAKING: Jay Leno Seriously Burned In Garage Fire
Comedian, TV host and gearhead Jay Leno is currently in a Los Angeles hospital burn center after suffering facial injuries from a fire that suddenly erupted in his famous LA garage. TMZ reports that Leno, 72, was in his garage on November 13 when one of the cars went up in flames without warning, supposedly due to an engine fire.
Jay Leno recovering after being burned in car fire
(KRON) – Longtime late night comedian Jay Leno is in stable condition and receiving treatment after being seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno stated […]
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
George Swift, a longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno, confirmed that "nothing life threatening" occurred to the comedian following the fiery incident in his garage Jay Leno's longtime employee and friend is providing fans with an update on his condition. George Swift, a 15-year employee of the former late-night talk show host, told Access Hollywood on Monday that Leno, 72, is "going to be fine" after sustaining "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire. "He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine," Swift said, "It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits,...
Jay Leno Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Car Fire Burns
Jay Leno might not be out of the woods yet regarding his scary car fire incident ... but the good news is the doctor who's giving him treatment says things should be A-OK for the comedian. Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills gave the much-anticipated...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying...
Jay Leno Hospitalized With Severe Burns Following Garage Incident
Jay Leno has been hospitalized following an incident involving a car in his Los Angeles garage. Deadline reports that the comedian, former Tonight Show host, one-time WCW main eventer and car enthusiast suffered severe burns to his face on Saturday after one of his cars “erupted into flames without warning.” Leno suffered burns to the left side of his face but the flames did not penetrate his eye or ear.
