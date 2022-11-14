Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
rebusinessonline.com
Buchanan Street Partners Buys 354-Unit Apartment Community in McKinney, Texas
MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has purchased Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment community located north of Dallas in McKinney. The unit mix comprises 209 one-bedroom residences, 115 two-bedroom apartments and 30 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, clubhouse and resident lounge, game room, dog park, putting green and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Locally based firm JPI developed and sold Jefferson Terrace, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.
rebusinessonline.com
Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Project in Metro Dallas
FORNEY, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. The development will consist of an 817,538-square-foot cross-dock facility, a 175,092-square-foot single-load building and a 145,020-square-foot single-load structure. Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Simmons Bank provided construction financing, and Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for September 2023.
rebusinessonline.com
JLL Negotiates Sale of 1,743-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in North Texas
CEDAR HILL, COLLEYVILLE AND DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of three self-storage facilities totaling 1,743 units that are located in the North Texas cities of Cedar Hill, Colleyville and Denton. The portfolio totals 201,850 net rentable square feet. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien and Jake Kinnear of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street and Advantage Self Storage, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Texas-based investment firm HPI.
rebusinessonline.com
BDP Holdings Acquires 265,942 SF Sabre Headquarters Office Building in Southlake, Texas
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — New Jersey-based investment firm BDP Holdings has acquired a 265,942-square-foot office building in Southlake, located north of Fort Worth, that houses the headquarters of Sabre. The travel software and technology firm has occupied the five-story building, which offers a cafeteria, outdoor courtyard and a fitness center, since 2002. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Dallas-based Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC, in the transaction. JLL also arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Wells Fargo on behalf of BDP Holdings.
rebusinessonline.com
Cohen Asset Management Buys 698,880 SF Industrial Facility in Wilmer, Texas
WILMER, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Cohen Asset Management has purchased Sunridge II, a 698,880-square-foot industrial facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The cross-dock building was delivered in 2022 and is located off I-45 within one mile of Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 138 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, an ESFR sprinkler system and 10,000 square feet of office space. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.
