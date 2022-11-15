Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Local venue gearing up for Western-themed Christmas show
RIRIE – Trent Tyler is excited about the upcoming Christmas season at Mountain River Ranch in Ririe. The Rigby man partnered with Blake and Scott Larsen to buy the RV park and campground portion of the property last year after Tran King closed the business in 2020. Tyler revived the Christmas show in 2021 with the help of a local band, The Teton Riders.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Art Center annual Christmas show and sale
POCATELLO — We invite you to visit the Pocatello Art Center during the months of November and December for our Christmas show and sale. It’s a great time to shop local for the holidays since we have plenty of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.
eastidahonews.com
City of Chubbuck looking for the best-decorated homes, businesses and blocks
CHUBBUCK — Judges for this year’s Chubbuck Holiday Light Contest will be “looking for things new and different.”. The annual event is back and looking for the city’s most well-decorated house, business, block and cul-de-sac to honor. “This is a great way to show off your...
eastidahonews.com
Students cheer as “Mr. T,” driver of a small 80s truck, is left speechless with Secret Santa gift
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Frank Tavarez, commonly known as Mr. T, is the...
Seattle company plants indoor gardens at local assisted living facility
POCATELLO — Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company, recently planted two indoor gardens at a Pocatello assisted living facility. Cheyanne Lucio, activities director at the Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, which is located at 1071 Renee Avenue, said the gardens were planted earlier this month and they have already boosted the morale for many of the residents. "They're excited to cultivate it and watch it grow," she said. ...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
eastidahonews.com
Have your late fees forgiven with the ‘Food for Fines’ drive at Pocatello library
POCATELLO – All month long, the Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency for overdue fines. The library launched its “Food for Fines” drive, meaning that for every non-perishable food item they donate, patrons can have their fines forgiven by $1. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and all is forgiven. Each year the food collected goes to The Idaho Foodbank.
eastidahonews.com
Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho...
KTVB
Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will be holding a moment of silence during two school games to honor the four students killed near campus. According to the University's website, Wednesday night's men's basketball game on Nov. 16, and Thursday night's women's volleyball game on Nov. 17, will be free and open to anyone who would like to attend.
East Idaho Community Band is getting back together
After a two year intermission because of the corona virus, The East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together. The post East Idaho Community Band is getting back together appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Randall Lee King
Randall Lee King of Menan, Idaho, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, following a devastating brain injury due to a fall. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones for two days until he passed peacefully in the arms of his sweetheart, Claudia. Randy was...
Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene
CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
eastidahonews.com
We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis, 92, of Ammon, Idaho; formerly of Washington, Utah, and Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Ireta was born October 1, 1930, to Delbert Jay and Fannie Beulah Parrish Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first daughter and one of nine children. She attended grade school in Centerville, Utah and high schools at Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, Sugar Salem High in Sugar City, Idaho and Madison High in Rexburg Idaho where she graduated in 1948. She furthered her education at Ricks College (BYU Idaho) where she met her sweetheart, Donald Charles Ellis. They were married for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on March 1,1950. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter. Ireta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings; her favorite being the genealogy and family history instructor.
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg police on scene of major crash, public asked to avoid area
REXBURG — Police are on the scene of a major crash at the intersection of 2nd East and Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person is injured, according to Rexburg Police Assitant Chief Gary Hagen. The public is asked...
Post Register
Blackfoot remains under water boil order
BLACKFOOT -- No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot's water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release. The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total...
eastidahonews.com
Earl “Hap” Griffel
Earl “Hap” Arthur Griffel was born in Ashton, Idaho, on June 15,1927, to Arthur “Pete” Griffel and Minnie Lenz Griffel. Earl was raised on the family farm and attended school at Hugginsville, Idaho. Earl entered the U.S. Army in February of 1950, and was station at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Korean Conflict.
eastidahonews.com
US Marshals arrest ‘dangerous’ fugitive in Pocatello
POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a 31-year-old fugitive after they say they found him barricaded in a house with a knife in Pocatello on Wednesday. Dominick Adrian Zazweta was wanted for a federal supervised release violation. U.S. Marshals told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday that they were looking for him and believed that he was likely armed and dangerous.
