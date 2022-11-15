Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Here's how experts pick Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 11
Experts once again really like the Cincinnati Bengals, this time as they head into a Week 11 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those same experts liked the Bengals before the bye over the Panthers and that was a huge blowout win. This time, according to the polls at, NFL Pick...
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
WKRC
Bengals on the bye: What's next for offense, changes brewing?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals are on a bye, with plenty ahead in the second half of the season for the defending AFC Champions. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel to discuss the what's ahead for the final eight games.
FanSided
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Steelers vs Bengals: 3 early causes for concern
In Week One of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went into Cincinnati and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season. Now, this week the Bengals come to Pittsburgh hoping to get revenge and stay relevant in the AFC North. Here is what we are worried about this week.
Yardbarker
Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers; UC Bearcats vs. Temple Owls
The wait is over. The tough portion of the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule has arrived. We're about to find out if the Bengals can repeat the strong stretch run they had last season and make the playoffs. If they're truly contenders, the Bengals have to go into Pittsburgh this weekend and defeat the struggling Steelers. Here are my weekly predictions for the Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats games: ...
Cleveland.com
Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Bengals open as road favorites vs. Steelers in Week 11
Oddsmakers like the Cincinnati Bengals over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 coming off the visiting team’s bye week. Those Bengals had a bye while the Steelers got T.J. Watt back and took down the New Orleans Saints to move to 3-6. According to the lines at Tipico Sportsbook,...
Yardbarker
Bengals Tried Out Three Defensive Players
Philon, 28, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, only to release him before the start of the regular season.
Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms versus Bengals
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be wearing their Color Rush uniforms on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh’s showdown with the Bengals was originally intended to be Sunday Night Football but got flexed to the afternoon kickoff. The Steelers monochrome Color Rush uniforms are easily one...
atozsports.com
Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news
The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden
Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals surprise 2022 fan of the year
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their 2022 fan of the year. The team found a unique way to keep it a surprise for as long as they could. Superfan Phil Amrein was invited in for what he thought were just holiday promotions for the team. He put...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
FanSided
