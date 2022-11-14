Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC
As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year. During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making...
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
evgrieve.com
Why is this area of Tompkins Square Park now closed to the public?
This morning at 10, reps from the 9th Precinct along with other elected officials are expected to be in Tompkins Square Park for a meeting to discuss "community concerns" about the Park. One question that may come up: Why is the area of the Park behind the fieldhouse/office locked up?...
chainstoreage.com
Primark continues U.S. store expansion
Primark is kicking off its U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026. The global value-priced retailer is opening three stores in the New York metro area, including a just-opened location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. The 44,290-sq.-ft. store is the brand's 409th location globally and 14th store in the U.S.
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
NYC issues ‘Code Blue’ warning with temperatures dropping
City officials have issued the first “Code Blue” warning for residents this year as winter weather has finally arrived and the cold temperatures expected to continue dropping overnight.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
Need some extra cash? Here’s how to get paid $2,500 for watching holiday movies.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To help make the upcoming jolly season even merrier, Cable TV has announced an opportunity for viewers to apply for a position to get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies of their choice in 25 days. Along with that, those who are chosen for the...
New York taxi drivers to get first raise in 10 years, riders will pay 23% more
New York City taxi drivers will see their wages increase as the cost of a taxi goes up for the first time in 10 years. The fare increase for yellow taxis comes as cabbies struggle to recover from the pandemic. [ more › ]
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
Windy and cold weather continues on Friday with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
brickunderground.com
4 reasons you could be turned down for renter's insurance in NYC
Buying renter’s insurance may be easier and more affordable than you think: A standard policy in New York City is about $300 a year, but there are a few circumstances where you might be declined renter's insurance. If you are rejected it’s because you are deemed high risk. A...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Thrillist
The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight
The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
