ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chainstoreage.com

Primark continues U.S. store expansion

Primark is kicking off its U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026. The global value-priced retailer is opening three stores in the New York metro area, including a just-opened location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. The 44,290-sq.-ft. store is the brand's 409th location globally and 14th store in the U.S.
BROOKLYN, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

4 reasons you could be turned down for renter's insurance in NYC

Buying renter’s insurance may be easier and more affordable than you think: A standard policy in New York City is about $300 a year, but there are a few circumstances where you might be declined renter's insurance. If you are rejected it’s because you are deemed high risk. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight

The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy