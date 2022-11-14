Read full article on original website
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
Ars Technica
Lucid reveals its next electric vehicle, the Gravity SUV
On Tuesday afternoon, Lucid showed off its next electric vehicle, called the Gravity. We've known for some time that the Saudi-backed EV startup was working on an SUV to go with its high-end sedan, the Air, as the prototype has been seen testing in California. But now it's official. "Gravity...
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
NPR
The crucial need for energy storage is key to the future of clean energy
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with George Crabtree, director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, about the critical role of energy storage in achieving a clean energy future. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Let's get a picture of a carbon-neutral future. The U.S. is trying to change its electricity sources to...
US News and World Report
EVs, Full-Size Pickup Trucks Least Reliable - Consumer Reports Survey
(Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pickup trucks were the two most problematic categories in terms of reliability, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday, as Asian brands once again dominated overall rankings. Hybrid vehicles and mid-sized or large sedans were among the most reliable, according to...
Trade in your pickup truck for a Prius if you want a more reliable vehicle, Consumer Reports says
Electric cars and pickups give buyers the most headaches, while hybrids tend to be the most reliable, Consumer Reports found in its latest roundup.
topgear.com
Could cars of the future be designed in the metaverse?
NVIDIA - the software and hardware firm providing the processing power on the new Volvo EX90 SUV - says it has the technology to test and develop cars in the entirely digital world that is the metaverse. The dystopian future we all feared is here early! Run!. Just kidding. But...
