ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGxUi_0jAqou5u00

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge granted a partial victory on Monday to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing the company.

State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled that Larry Hutcher and other lawyers from Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP have the right to attend musical and theatrical performances at the Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater if they show up with a valid ticket.

“The Court takes judicial notice that there is only one Radio City Music Hall, one Beacon Theater, and only one Madison Square Garden,” Frank wrote. “As such, the plaintiff is entitled to injunctive relief.”

The ruling does not apply to New York Knicks or New York Rangers games at the Garden. Hutcher, a Knicks season ticket holder for more than 40 years, is appealing that portion of the decision and still hopes to see the Knicks on the court.

But Hutcher hailed his partial victory, which he said applies to his firm and 90 others with clients who are suing MSG and owner James Dolan.

“This is a major victory,” Hutcher said. “It’s a significant deviation from what MSG was contending.”

Hutcher said in his lawsuit filed last month that MSG had barred him and his partners because the firm was representing 24 ticket resellers who were suing MSG for violating New York’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Law.

MSG not only revoked Hutcher’s season tickets but asserted a right to ban him and the rest of the firm entirely from the Garden and the other venues, Hutcher said.

MSG argued in response to the lawsuit that the company has a right to bar lawyers who are suing it. In a statement Monday, MSG said it would “vigorously defend” the policy, including appealing the judge’s decision.

“It is not unreasonable that while in active litigation, we would want to preserve our right to protect ourselves against improper disclosure and discovery,” the statement said. “That is why we instituted this policy and we have repeatedly made clear that once litigation is resolved, impacted attorneys will be allowed back in our venues.”

The judge ruled that there was no rational basis for the policy “except to dissuade attorneys from bringing suit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty officer shoots 2, kills herself in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer from the western New York city of Greece shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis […]
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx

Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens thieves on e-bike drag girl, 12; sought in pattern: NYPD

QUEENS, NY (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl walking home from school in Queens was dragged for several feet by two thieves on an e-bike after her necklace, police said Monday, asking for the public’s help cracking a pattern that now includes more than a half-dozen such incidents. Investigators released images of the crooks, who have […]
QUEENS, NY
Law & Crime

Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’

Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PIX11

Former high school basketball player killed in Bronx drive-by shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality. But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Miracle’: Bronx grandma found at bus stop, reunited with family

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx grandmother with dementia is back home after she was found by a social worker shivering and “soaking wet” at a bus stop late Tuesday, her daughter said, calling the return a “miracle.” Milagros Santos, 75, had previously been seen leaving a Key Food supermarket on 256th Street in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Republicans win control of House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than […]
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

OCME worker accused of stealing Luis Vuitton bag while on the job

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver for the city medical examiner’s office is accused of stealing a designer bag from a dead person’s apartment over the summer, authorities said Tuesday. Trevor Rheams, 49, was arrested about three weeks ago and charged with petit larceny and official misconduct in connection to the Aug. 9 incident, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New York City taxi drivers get first raise in a decade

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we head into the holidays, you can expect to pay more for a cab and an Uber in New York City. This is the first raise for taxi drivers in a decade approved by New York’s taxi and limousine commission. “Raising taxi fare rates and minimum pay for high-volume drivers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man randomly attacked waiting for subway train in Queens: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A new surveillance photo released by police shows one of the suspects who allegedly attacked a man sitting on a bench at a subway station in Queens last month. The attack happened at the subway station in Jackson Heights at Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue back on Oct. 23 around […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn food vendor attacked after denying assaulter free food: NYPD

PROSPECT HEIGHTS (PIX11) – A 59-year-old food vendor in Brooklyn was assaulted after refusing an assailant’s demand for free food last Wednesday, police said. The food vendor was punched multiple times in the face on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Plaza Street West, according to the NYPD. The suspect then damaged a window to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy