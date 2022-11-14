Read full article on original website
Drake appears to shade Taylor Swift in “petty” Instagram story
Drake has seemingly thrown shade at Taylor Swift by posting a screenshot of Billboard’s Top 100 charts and blocking out her name in the top spot – but leaving Sam Smith and Kim Petras names visible. The rapper took to his stories to celebrate the success of his...
We finally know why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tongue kiss
Have you ever been casually scrolling your news feed when an image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tongue kissing pops up out of nowhere to ruin your day? It turns out there’s a genuine reason why the newlyweds kiss that way. In the new episode of The Kardashians,...
Jessica Alba Once Felt Her Lifestyle Advice Was More ‘Grounded’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop
Although Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba both offered lifestyle advice, Alba believed their backgrounds influenced the kinds of advice they gave.
Byron Baes star says filming the Netflix show was “torture”
Byron Baes star Sarah st James has said that filming the Netflix show was “torture”, and that she turned to alcohol to get her through the long days of filming. The reality show is largely centred around Sarah’s move from Queensland to Byron Bay in an effort to kick-start her career in music. However, she has since revealed that she found a lot of her cast mates “insanely judgmental” and battled with anxiety through filming.
Even Netflix is joking about the Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Have you heard that Taylor Swift is touring soon? Of course you have. The pop superstar recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’, which will see her perform at over 50 locations around the U.S. for her biggest tour to date. What terrible luck, then, that the Ticketmaster website went...
Kate Langbroek slams KIIS FM over unfair treatment
Radio and television presenter Kate Langbroek has slammed KIIS FM for not treating her and her co-workers as well as they treat Kyle and Jackie O. Langbroek works for the station alongside Monty Dimond and Yumi Stynes on The 3PM Pick Up, but it was recently announced the show won’t be returning next year.
Watch Amy Shark and Hanson perform together
Amy Shark unveiled her next era of music last month, but a collaboration with Hanson never seemed on the cards. On Fifi, Fev & Nick on Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox this morning, Amy performed exclusively with the beloved boyband. And you don’t need three guesses to work out which...
Quentin Tarantino is making the move to TV next year
He’s already conquered the cinema world, and now Quentin Tarantino has set his sights on TV in 2023. During a New York promotional event for his much-discussed new book, Cinema Speculation, the filmmaker revealed that he plans to make a TV series next year, as per Variety. Exact details...
The Block winners Omar and Oz confirm their feud with fellow contestants
The Block winners Omar and Oz have confirmed reality TV’s worst-kept secret; that they have had an ongoing feud with the other contestants on the show. Omar and Oz won this year’s season of The Block by a huge gap – they walked away with $1,586,666.66 in profit, plus an extra $100,000 in prize money for winning. The next closest couple, Sharon and Ankur, made just $170,000 on their house. As of now, one house – Jenny and Dylan’s – still remains on the market.
Class of 2022: Tāmaki Makaurau’s slick alt-pop artist Jack Panther
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
Toadie is very excited about the return of ‘Neighbours’
Australia – and soap fans across the world – rejoiced yesterday when it was announced that Neighbours was coming back from the dead. The iconic Aussie soap has been revived thanks to a landmark deal between Amazon Prime Video and Network 10. It comes just months after the long-running show was axed when UK’s Channel 5 decided to stop co-funding it.
Pauline Hanson will be competing on a popular reality show
Pauline Hanson has reportedly signed on to compete in the upcoming season of the reality TV show SAS Australia. A network insider told Daily Mail Australia that the politician agreed to join the show because she wants to “challenge herself” and that producers ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’, that she’s confirmed for the show.
