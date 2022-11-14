Read full article on original website
Paulina Porizkova thought her husband was just sleeping when he died
Paulina Porizkova thought her husband was just sleeping when he had in fact died. The 57-year-old model was married to singer Ric Ocasek - who passed away from natural causes at the age of 75 just weeks after recovering from lung cancer surgery - from 1989 until 2019 and explained she merely thought he was "sleeping late" on the morning he passed.
Jane Fonda Admits She’s ‘Realistic’ About Death After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Ready’
The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star was optimistic about the end. She also talked about her grandkids and work fighting climate change. Jane Fonda is not afraid of taking her final bow. The veteran actress and activist was frank about death while talking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview ahead of her 85th birthday. Jane, who revealed she has cancer back in Sep. 2022, told the show she was “realistic” about her time left, and is “not afraid of going.”
The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney
The Princess Diaries is reportedly returning with a third film at Disney. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reacher and Quantum Leap writer Aadrita Mukerji has been brought in to script a sequel to the Anne Hathaway-led franchise. This will be a continuation of the film series rather than a reboot. And...
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Barbra Streisand remembers the first time she 'felt the warmth of a spotlight'
Recorded in 1962, the newly remastered Live at the Bon Soir was meant to be Streisand's debut album, despite the singer's aversion to public performance.
Mariah Carey loses bid for Queen of Christmas trademark
Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has been denied. The US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Tuesday the All I Want for Christmas is You singer would not be granted permission to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas”. Carey’s company...
