The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star was optimistic about the end. She also talked about her grandkids and work fighting climate change. Jane Fonda is not afraid of taking her final bow. The veteran actress and activist was frank about death while talking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview ahead of her 85th birthday. Jane, who revealed she has cancer back in Sep. 2022, told the show she was “realistic” about her time left, and is “not afraid of going.”

2 DAYS AGO