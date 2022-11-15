Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Elvis Presley: Austin Butler Said One Song for Elvis Biopic Made Him Lose His Voice
Austin Butler revealed that singing one song for the Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' biopic made him lose his voice.
There’s A Hidden Mural Behind The Wallpaper At Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Graceland was once the iconic home of Elvis Presley, but now it serves as a museum dedicated to his life. Elvis had some eclectic tastes when designing the famous home and fans love to learn more about his style, especially the hidden upstairs. For instance, did you know that there is actually something hidden behind the wallpaper in the foyer?
George Harrison Said People Didn’t Know Roy Orbison Was Funny Because He Always Wrote Sad Songs
George Harrison said people didn't know Roy Orbison was funny because he always wrote sad songs. The former Beatle experienced a similar problem.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Elvis Presley's Ghost Haunting Graceland Home? Family Members Detail Hair-Raising Sightings
Elvis Presley's ghost is said to be haunting Graceland decades after his death. Forty-five years ago, Presley was found dead inside his Graceland's bathroom. The home remains the same as how he left it when he passed away, but his ghost reportedly roams the area these days. In an interview...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
Jimi Hendrix Smoked a Joint in 1968 and Established a Weird Connection to the 2022 World Series
Jimi Hendrix has a connection to the 2022 World Series thanks to a joint he smoked in 1968.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Elvis Presley: This Beloved Graceland Room Was Originally Not Part of the Tour, the Surprising Reason Why
One of the most beloved rooms in Elvis Presley's Graceland was off-limits to tours when the home opened up for tours in 1982.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Why Jimi Hendrix’s Father Punished Him Whenever He Used His Left Hand
Jimi Hendrix was a talented musician who played guitar. But despite using his hands for a living, his father punished him every time he used his left hand.
Jimi Hendrix Returned to His High School After Dropping Out to Give a Big Performance But the ‘Show’ Was a Disaster
Jimi Hendrix went back to his high school after he dropped out to give a special performance for the school. But it didn't exactly go how he planned.
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Jimi Hendrix Was So Terrified His First Time on Stage He Tried to Hide Behind the Curtains
Jimi Hendrix had a largely subdued personality, and while his stage performances were electrifying, he had to overcome stage fright early on his career.
