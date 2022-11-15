ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Rollover crash blocks part of I-5 southbound in Tigard area

TIGARD, Ore. — A rollover crash blocked Interstate 5 southbound in the Tigard area on Wednesday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the Lower Boones Ferry Road exit, blocking two of the southbound lanes of the freeway. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews said someone...
TIGARD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash claims life of Salem man on icy Willamette Pass

SALEM, Ore. - On November 11, at approximately, 10:12 PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near milepost 64 (near Odel Lake), during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver evading police crashed into a school bus with children on board Monday afternoon. It happened near Northeast 181st and Pacific in Gresham. Police say that they tried to pull a truck over for a traffic stop, but the driver took off instead of stopping.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Homicide investigation underway at home in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Washington County. On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road, which is at the intersection of Scholls Ferry and Scholls-Sherwood Road. Deputies said they found the suspect...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy