KATU.com
Rollover crash blocks part of I-5 southbound in Tigard area
TIGARD, Ore. — A rollover crash blocked Interstate 5 southbound in the Tigard area on Wednesday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the Lower Boones Ferry Road exit, blocking two of the southbound lanes of the freeway. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews said someone...
KATU.com
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen vehicle after chase on Hwy 18, McMinnville Police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Arkansas man is accused of carjacking a woman outside of a McMinnville, Oregon medical clinic on Wednesday before crashing her car on Highway 18 while trying to evade police. McMinnville Police said the incident started shortly before 11 a.m. with reports of a man running...
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Klamath Falls News
Fatal crash claims life of Salem man on icy Willamette Pass
SALEM, Ore. - On November 11, at approximately, 10:12 PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near milepost 64 (near Odel Lake), during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the...
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
KATU.com
Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver evading police crashed into a school bus with children on board Monday afternoon. It happened near Northeast 181st and Pacific in Gresham. Police say that they tried to pull a truck over for a traffic stop, but the driver took off instead of stopping.
KATU.com
Homicide investigation underway at home in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Washington County. On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road, which is at the intersection of Scholls Ferry and Scholls-Sherwood Road. Deputies said they found the suspect...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
KATU.com
Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
KATU.com
Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Man killed in Hillsboro shooting identified, police say
Police identified the man fatally shot in Hillsboro on Saturday as Erick Alcantar Vega. The 32-year-old man was a Hillsboro resident, police said in a statement Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
KATU.com
Man drives into patrol car, runs over spikes, drives in reverse to evade police in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — A man wanted for attempted kidnapping was successfully detained after a three-hour standoff. On Saturday the Tigard Police Department was contacted by Newberg-Dundee Police with information that a wanted man was in Tigard. This man, Worth Briggs IV, 55, had a felony warrant out for his...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
