New Buffalo, MI

JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
CHICAGO, IL
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The Best New Chicago Restaurants Cover All Hours of the Day

The sheer number of new restaurants opening in the city is reminiscent of a pre-pandemic era. We’re talking double-digit entrants from chefs who are no stranger to Chicago’s dining scene, including a modern Indian spot in River North that presents exceptional, innovative cuisine — and throws in a gin-and-tonic trolley for good measure. This month also brings two new offshoots from the teams behind Big Star and fine-dining locale Ever, respectively, plus a modern diner offering upscale takes on American fare. Closing out our picks is the newest location of a plant-based mini chain, and an all-day wine cafe from three industry vets.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago

Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America

CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
CHICAGO, IL

