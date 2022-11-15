Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
Former UFC Star Dies
Former UFC star Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has reportedly died at the age of 38, TMZ reports. Johnson, who had retired from the UFC in 2017, reportedly died due to an undisclosed illness, CNN reported, citing Bellator MMA.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Doesn't Think Billy Corgan's Booking Passes 'The Harley Race Test'
The recent falling out between Nick Aldis and the National Wrestling Alliance was due to the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion growing frustrated by the company's creative direction. Aldis — who was the face of the NWA over the past five years — voicing his displeasure with the NWA has been the biggest story regarding the promotion in recent weeks, although it has been stated numerous times by both Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan that it is not a worked angle.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit
Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
itrwrestling.com
Former United States Champion Returning To WWE In A New Role
Being let go by the WWE doesn’t mean that you can never return. Over the years, wrestling has seen numerous superstars return to the promotion despite receiving the dreaded “future endeavors” call. Sometimes, they return as an in-ring talent, with notable examples of this including Drew McIntyre,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Stars’ Salaries Revealed
That’s kind of the point. There are a lot of ways to describe professional wrestlers but one of the most important is right there in the title: professional. The wrestlers that you watch most of the time are doing this for money, with the top stars being able to do this without having to hold down another job. The very elite names make quite a bit of money and now we might know some specifics.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
