Boise, ID

105.5 The Fan

6 Awful Reasons To Celebrate Thanksgiving in Boise

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many of us will be sharing what we're thankful for with our friends and family around the table. Now, maybe it's because of the way my mind works but is it possible that there are people who are thankful for the "wrong" reasons? Does that make any sense?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Beautiful Oasis In Boise Is New To Airbnb Is Perfect For Summer

WOW! Look at this place. It's only been on Airbnb for a couple of months and this place is amazing! This Airbnb will sleep 10 guests, it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Under where you'll sleep it only has one queen bed, but the photos have what looks like a king-size bed, another bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and they also have a day bed in one of the rooms. They do list two floor mattresses as well and in the theatre room it looks like a couple of kids could sleep there.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Rescue Mission Dedicates Charitable Drive To Larry Gebert

It's below twenty degrees in Nampa this morning. Winter has arrived as the days get shorter. We do our best to raise funds and awareness for the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. Outside of the folks who work for the Mission, one person was responsible for the Boise Mission, continuing its purpose to serve the needy.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules

What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise

With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Makes List of 10 Best Cities for A Specific Profession

My apologies in advance for pointing this out to you (because now you’re going to notice this all the time), but when you’re driving around the Boise and Treasure Valley areas, you’ll notice there are dental practices literally everywhere. But apparently that doesn’t necessarily make Boise a...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Area’s Best Restaurant Is In Eerie, Former Masonic Temple

When it comes to fine dining in Boise, let's be honest--only a few restaurants come to mind. There is no doubt that the Treasure Valley has a million amazing places to eat--each with its own unique vibe and esthetic. But the general population, however, could probably only name THREE, if we had to guess, "fancy nights out". To be honest, we think of the same few as well--and we LOVE them. Sometimes, however, you have to branch out and try something new.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

