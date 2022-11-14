Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community
A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Julie Gill
Since 2015 Julie Gill has been the General Manager for Patrick’s Grille. Before stepping into the restaurant's managerial role; however, Gill spent 16 years in the hospitality field working at country clubs and casinos like Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Pottawattomie Country Club, and Ameristar Casino.
nwi.life
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
stnonline.com
Alleged Drunk Trucker Hits School Bus Transporting High School Team
A school bus transporting a Chicago high school hockey team was involved in a crash on Saturday night, when a semi-truck made a left turn at the intersection on U.S. 30, reported Wane 15. According to police, the bus had 23 members of the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte
On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
nwi.life
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Griffith High School heads into the winter season
As the weather begins to get colder in the town of Griffith, Griffith High School’s (GHS) fall sports has come to an end. October 14 was Senior Night for all fall sports before Griffith’s football game against Wheeler High School. Seniors in Girls Golf, volleyball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis, cross country, and football were all recognized before the game. Seniors were escorted onto the football field by their families as they were announced along with their plans after high school and favorite memories at GHS.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools quietly identify homeless children in our schools
There are hundreds of children in our area without a place to live. It is hard to know exactly how many kids are homeless as many families are hesitant to report their living arrangements or do not consider themselves homeless. Thanks to data gathered by schools across the state, we...
nwi.life
Chesterton High School presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Chesterton High School’s auditorium has become a whimsical array of colors accommodated by song for its fall production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’. The musical, which kicks off its first show this Thursday, follows the story of Joseph from the “Book of Genesis.” When Joseph is...
