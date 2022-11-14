ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

nwi.life

Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community

A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Julie Gill

Since 2015 Julie Gill has been the General Manager for Patrick’s Grille. Before stepping into the restaurant's managerial role; however, Gill spent 16 years in the hospitality field working at country clubs and casinos like Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Pottawattomie Country Club, and Ameristar Casino.
LA PORTE, IN
stnonline.com

Alleged Drunk Trucker Hits School Bus Transporting High School Team

A school bus transporting a Chicago high school hockey team was involved in a crash on Saturday night, when a semi-truck made a left turn at the intersection on U.S. 30, reported Wane 15. According to police, the bus had 23 members of the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team...
WARSAW, IN
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte

On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
LA PORTE, IN
max983.net

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains

The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Griffith High School heads into the winter season

As the weather begins to get colder in the town of Griffith, Griffith High School’s (GHS) fall sports has come to an end. October 14 was Senior Night for all fall sports before Griffith’s football game against Wheeler High School. Seniors in Girls Golf, volleyball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis, cross country, and football were all recognized before the game. Seniors were escorted onto the football field by their families as they were announced along with their plans after high school and favorite memories at GHS.
GRIFFITH, IN

