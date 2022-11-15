Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
KELOLAND TV
How first-time legislators are approaching Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 98th legislative session starts in less than two months, and some of the people heading to Pierre will be serving in the legislature for the very first time. Democrats Liz Larson and Kameron Nelson and Republicans Dennis Krull and Jessica Bahmuller...
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature’s leaders block work-comp change
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make the statewide organizations for municipalities and school boards meet annually with a committee of the South Dakota Legislature about their workers’ compensation plans has been shot down. The Legislature’s Executive Board voted 13-0 Tuesday to exclude that portion of the...
KELOLAND TV
Outside business banned on SD legislators’ accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restriction for the South Dakota Legislature. The 105 lawmakers will be barred from conducting outside personal business on state-provided devices and email accounts. The ban applies to the Legislature’s staff and consultants as well. The Legislature’s Executive Board adopted the...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
KELOLAND TV
A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
KELOLAND TV
Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota voted, but many stayed home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota to receive $4.2M settlement over Google location tracking practices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Google and 39 states, including South Dakota, have reached a nearly $400 million settlement over Google’s location tracking practices. South Dakota is set to receive $4.2 million of the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history. The attorneys general opened the...
KEVN
South Dakota: one of the top 10 worst states to drive in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration collected data on the yearly average of fatalities per state during dangerous weather conditions. With snow and freezing rain, South Dakota ranked as number nine on the most dangerous states to drive in. “For the most part, safety, you...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
dakotanewsnow.com
Factors in the vote against recreational marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This election the people voted against recreational marijuana for those over the age of twenty-one. With many factors at play in this election versus the one in 2020. Michael Card is an associate professor at the University of South Dakota. He says the turnout...
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023
Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
