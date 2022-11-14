ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
panoramanow.com

Crown Point Announces Holiday Events

Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Flint Lake Student Council and Team Lead Leaf Clean Up

The Flint Lake Team Lead and the Student Council all came out to rake leaves as part of a community service task. Thanks to the Valparaiso Parks Department, the students were allowed to help out at Glenrose Park directly behind Thomas Jefferson Middle School. It was all arranged and assisted...
VALPARAISO, IN
panoramanow.com

Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana

Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations

The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
CROWN POINT, IN
wkvi.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Starke County Friday, November 18. The distribution event will be at the Knox United Methodist Church at 201 S. Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at 810 W. Talmer Avenue in North Judson from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community

A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
Jennifer Geer

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WAUKEGAN, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Public meetings planned for Willowcreek extension, 80/94 FlexRoad projects

Northwest Indiana residents have a chance to learn about a pair of proposed road projects this week. Tonight, consultants studying the extension of Willowcreek Road will host a public information meeting at the Porter County Expo Center at 5:30 p.m. The project would extend Willowcreek Road south from 700 North all the way to U.S. 30.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
multihousingnews.com

Merchants Capital Provides $16M for Affordable Senior Community

The $51 million project is slated for completion in 2024. The East Chicago Housing Authority has obtained a $15.5 million HUD loan from Merchants Capital for the construction of Lakeshore Manor, a 206-unit income- and age-restricted housing development, in East Chicago, Ind. The apartments will be reserved for seniors aged 62 and over and/or disabled tenants, earning 60 percent of the area median income.
EAST CHICAGO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy