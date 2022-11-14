Read full article on original website
valpo.life
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
valpo.life
Flint Lake Student Council and Team Lead Leaf Clean Up
The Flint Lake Team Lead and the Student Council all came out to rake leaves as part of a community service task. Thanks to the Valparaiso Parks Department, the students were allowed to help out at Glenrose Park directly behind Thomas Jefferson Middle School. It was all arranged and assisted...
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
nwi.life
Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations
The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
valpo.life
Chesterton High School presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Chesterton High School’s auditorium has become a whimsical array of colors accommodated by song for its fall production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’. The musical, which kicks off its first show this Thursday, follows the story of Joseph from the “Book of Genesis.” When Joseph is...
wkvi.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Starke County Friday, November 18. The distribution event will be at the Knox United Methodist Church at 201 S. Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at 810 W. Talmer Avenue in North Judson from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
valpo.life
Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community
A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Mike and Melinda Reinhart
For Mike Reinhart, one of the directors at M&M Productions and Ross Music Theatre, musical theater has played a big role in his life. Mike Reinhart got his start in the theater when he was only eight years old, the first show he was in being “Flower Drum Song.”
fox32chicago.com
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana: 'My favorite time of the year'
CHESTERTON, Ind. - It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana, where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night. For some, it was a very welcome mid-November treat. "All year I've been waiting for it," said Jackson Syren of A+...
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'
Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
valpo.life
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Public meetings planned for Willowcreek extension, 80/94 FlexRoad projects
Northwest Indiana residents have a chance to learn about a pair of proposed road projects this week. Tonight, consultants studying the extension of Willowcreek Road will host a public information meeting at the Porter County Expo Center at 5:30 p.m. The project would extend Willowcreek Road south from 700 North all the way to U.S. 30.
multihousingnews.com
Merchants Capital Provides $16M for Affordable Senior Community
The $51 million project is slated for completion in 2024. The East Chicago Housing Authority has obtained a $15.5 million HUD loan from Merchants Capital for the construction of Lakeshore Manor, a 206-unit income- and age-restricted housing development, in East Chicago, Ind. The apartments will be reserved for seniors aged 62 and over and/or disabled tenants, earning 60 percent of the area median income.
