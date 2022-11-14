As the weather begins to get colder in the town of Griffith, Griffith High School’s (GHS) fall sports has come to an end. October 14 was Senior Night for all fall sports before Griffith’s football game against Wheeler High School. Seniors in Girls Golf, volleyball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis, cross country, and football were all recognized before the game. Seniors were escorted onto the football field by their families as they were announced along with their plans after high school and favorite memories at GHS.

