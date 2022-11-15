ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

NOPD seeks suspects in school burglaries, store robbery (with video)

The New Orleans Police Department has released photos and a video of suspects in two school burglaries and the armed robbery of a business. The incidents are not related. The armed robbery in the video below occurred on Nov. 8 at the Boost Mobile in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
WASHINGTON, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy