They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
fox8live.com
NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested the accused suspect 33-year-old Henry Vicknair in connection with shooting officer Louis Blackmon in Mid-City on Oct. 13. Investigators say Vicknair pulled out a weapon and demanded the officer’s possession’s near a bar on North Rendon. Blackmon grabbed the barrel of the...
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have died after being struck by a train was discovered to have been shot multiple times.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday. According to the police department, officers responded...
uptownmessenger.com
NOPD seeks suspects in school burglaries, store robbery (with video)
The New Orleans Police Department has released photos and a video of suspects in two school burglaries and the armed robbery of a business. The incidents are not related. The armed robbery in the video below occurred on Nov. 8 at the Boost Mobile in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
NOPD gives update on off-duty officer who was shot during armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department will announce new details on Wednesday (Nov. 16) surrounding a shooting of an off-duty police officer in Mid-City back in October.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer shot knife-wielding man outside Superdome, authorities say
A middle-aged man outside the Caesars Superdome wouldn't leave on a chilly Tuesday morning, even after Superdome public safety employees told him to. So they called New Orleans police. When officers arrived, the man stood, pulled out a knife and approached, an NOPD spokesperson said, ignoring commands to drop his weapon.
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
NOLA.com
Student hit by vehicle on Magazine Street, taken to hospital, New Orleans police say
A student at the International School of Louisiana was hit by a vehicle on Magazine Street Wednesday morning and taken to a hospital, according to New Orleans police and parents at the school. The child was struck around 8:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magazine Street (map) near Coliseum...
Officer shoots man armed with a knife near Superdome ticket booth, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a knife in front of the Caesars Superdome was shot by a responding NOPD officer, according to Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly. The shooting occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Goodly says members of the Caesars Superdome Public Safety Team called for...
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
WDSU
Tulane police investigate after woman fondled near Tulane University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is investigating a fondling case reported to the agency on Wednesday morning. According to Tulane police, the woman was walking on the neutral ground at 127 Elks Place when she says a man groped her from behind. The woman said the suspect...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died in the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west.
SWAT standoff with suspect near library in Metairie ends peacefully
Jefferson Parish SWAT units are on the scene of a barricaded suspect near the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. West Napoleon Avenue in closed in both directions in the 4800 block.
New Orleans ATF branch announces Crime Gun Unit for local police agencies
Officials with the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will announce a new unit geared toward fighting violent crime in New Orleans and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
