ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 6

Related
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Spun

Father Of Virginia Shooting Suspect Reacts To Tragedy

The sports world received heartbreaking news this week regarding the Virginia football team. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested after threatening posts mentioning UVA, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A local social media celebrity was arrested on Monday by Charlottesville police after he made a series of “concerning and threatening” social media posts, including one about the University of Virginia on the day of UVA’s quintuple shooting. Authorities said in a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Governor Youngkin reacts to fatal UVA shooting

Statement From Governor Glenn Youngkin: This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate. Read more: https://bit.ly/3O8JvPP. Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat …. Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy