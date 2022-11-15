Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Prosecutor: Student accused in deadly UVA shooting targeted sleeping victim
A prosecutor in the case against a former UVA football player accused in a deadly shooting this weekend claims the suspect shot one of the victims in his sleep.
Father Of Virginia Shooting Suspect Reacts To Tragedy
The sports world received heartbreaking news this week regarding the Virginia football team. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested after threatening posts mentioning UVA, police say
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A local social media celebrity was arrested on Monday by Charlottesville police after he made a series of “concerning and threatening” social media posts, including one about the University of Virginia on the day of UVA’s quintuple shooting. Authorities said in a...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin reacts to fatal UVA shooting
Statement From Governor Glenn Youngkin: This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.
After UVA shooting, calls for reform and questions about prevention ensue
After a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, lawmakers are calling for reform and raising questions on what, if anything, could have prevented this tragedy.
3 University of Virginia football players killed; former player in custody, cops say
The suspect, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” was located Monday, police say.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Suspect was 2-time high school ‘Student of the Year’
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
WSLS
Local, national elected officials react to deadly shooting on the campus of UVA
Many lawmakers have issued statements, offering their support for the UVA community.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
Victims injured in UVA shooting identified
Mike Hollins, a running back on the Virginia Cavaliers football team, was one of two people who were injured in the shooting, but survived.
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
WAVY News 10
iheart.com
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
