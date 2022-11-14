Washoe County commission update: Clark, Herman, Garcia opponents all concede

Updated at 5:59 p.m. Nov. 14, 2022 to include that Denise Myer has conceded to Mariluz Garcia and to add quotes from Edwin Lyngar.

Democrats Keith Lockard and Edwin Lyngar and Republican Denise Myer have conceded to their opponents in the three Washoe County Commission races.

Assessor and Republican Mike Clark leads Lockard 52.6% to 44.3% for District 2, which represents the southern part of Washoe County including Washoe Valley.

Incumbent Republican Jeanne Herman is ahead of Lyngar in District 5, 53.8% to 46.2% as of Sunday’s latest update by the registrar of voters’ office. District 5 covers the North Valleys, Somersett and rural Washoe County.

And in the race to fill Kitty Jung’s seat, Democrat Mariluz Garcia is up 62% to 38% over Myer in District 3, which covers downtown Reno, the university area, Sun Valley and west Sparks.

District 2

Clark said Lockard had “graciously” called Saturday to concede, but that he didn’t feel comfortable declaring victory until all the votes were counted.

If his lead continues, Clark said of the county commission, “I hope there’s consensus and bipartisanship right down the line. My issues are cleaning up the voter rolls. The county’s got the resources to do that in a meaningful way. The (Truckee) river and seniors are also big priorities that, as far as I'm concerned, have nothing to do with partisanship.”

In reference to concerns over a restraining order against him by a county official, he said, “I want to put whatever has taken place in the rearview mirror and look forward.”

Clark’s opponent said that he recognized he couldn't overcome the deficit regardless of how the remaining votes are counted.

“Running for election is just a wonderful experience,” Lockard said. “It's one of the best experiences a person can have, and people need to have more civic engagement in a variety of different areas. Hopefully, we'll see a commission that works well for the people of the county.”

District 5

Like Clark, Herman wants to wait to declare victory until all the votes are counted, despite her opponent conceding, something she hadn’t known about until speaking with the RGJ.

Asked whether she would agree to certify the election results Friday when the issue comes before the county commission, she said, “You’ll know when I vote.”

Herman was the commission's lone vote against certifying the 2022 primary vote . While emphasizing she is not talking about widespread fraud, she has said she thinks that people who have raised election concerns have not been treated respectfully.

In February, Herman proposed an overhaul of the Washoe County election process with a return to paper ballots and hand-counting. After almost 7 hours of public comment, this plan was voted down 4 to 1 .

As for how she plans to handle the new dynamic on the council with two new members out of five – including Clark, whom she’s worked closely with in the past – she said, “I'm just gonna take it day by day.”

On Facebook, Lyngar wrote, "The numbers are in and I came up short in my run for Washoe County Commission District 5. While it’s not what I hoped, it was always a heavy lift in my district.

"This race for office was more interesting than the average local election. It captured the forces of election denial, partisanship, anger, and personal destruction that exemplifies the toxic politics of our country. Yet overall, there was a broad rejection of the outrage and hate animating the political system, and I am so heartened that democracy itself greatly outperformed expectations."

District 3

Garcia declared victory on Facebook.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to the voters in District 3 for granting me the opportunity to represent them as Washoe County Commissioner,” she wrote. “It’s time to get to work!”

Her opponent Myer told the RGJ that she agreed Garcia had won.

"There's no doubt about it," she said. "I think that for my first time out and starting late in the race – because I didn't actually start campaigning until April – I think I had a really good showing. I had a great experience, and I wish her (Garcia) all the luck."

