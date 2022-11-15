If you didn’t like the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, don’t watch NWA. There’s been so much talk surrounding NWA in recent weeks and days after Nick Aldis put in his notice and was suspended, and then NWA put their Worlds Heavyweight Title on Tyrus at Hard Times 3 to a very lackluster and negative fan reaction. Things seem to not be going so well for NWA, but, Billy Corgan is still positive towards their product. Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, which was recorded before Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan was asked to describe his vision for NWA is going forward and he stated that, in his mind, it’s a traditional mainstream product, and he wants to bring that back to television. He mentioned that he wants NWA to offer the toughest wrestling, and he believes this vision is starting to click. He then brought up the recent match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel and indirectly compared it to the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, which was Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Billy says that he intends to offer more matches like that.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO