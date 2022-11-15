ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup

– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
411mania.com

Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com

Details On Rest of Tales From the Territories Season One Episodes

There are only four episodes left of the first season of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories, which continues tomorrow. Here are episode descriptions for each:. November 15: “The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines.”
411mania.com

Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions

Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
411mania.com

Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series

Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
bodyslam.net

Billy Corgan States That NWA Will Offer More Product Like The Hard Times 3 Main Event

If you didn’t like the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, don’t watch NWA. There’s been so much talk surrounding NWA in recent weeks and days after Nick Aldis put in his notice and was suspended, and then NWA put their Worlds Heavyweight Title on Tyrus at Hard Times 3 to a very lackluster and negative fan reaction. Things seem to not be going so well for NWA, but, Billy Corgan is still positive towards their product. Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, which was recorded before Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan was asked to describe his vision for NWA is going forward and he stated that, in his mind, it’s a traditional mainstream product, and he wants to bring that back to television. He mentioned that he wants NWA to offer the toughest wrestling, and he believes this vision is starting to click. He then brought up the recent match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel and indirectly compared it to the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, which was Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Billy says that he intends to offer more matches like that.
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January

– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com

Baron Corbin Explains Why He Knocks Stars Who Came Through the Independent Scene

Baron Corbin loves to take shots at talent who make their rise through the indies a ‘bragging right,’ and he recently explained why. Corbin was a guest on this week’s The Bump and weighed in on his clash with Gargano, which included a match that Corbin won last month on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air

PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match

– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...

Comments / 0

Community Policy