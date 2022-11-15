Read full article on original website
Related
ClutchPoints
Billy Corgan shoots on giving WWE’s funkiest former Superstar the NWA Championship
At NWA Hard Times in New Orleans, NWA head booker Billy Corgan made the controversial decision to take the strap off of Trevor Murdoch, who was in his second reign with the 10 Pounds of Gold, and give it to Tyrus, the NWA staple who WWE fans might remember as Brodus Clay.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
411mania.com
Details On Rest of Tales From the Territories Season One Episodes
There are only four episodes left of the first season of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories, which continues tomorrow. Here are episode descriptions for each:. November 15: “The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines.”
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
411mania.com
Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Jokes About Saraya Bringing Her Brother to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Responds
– As noted, Saraya and Britt Baker will be confronting one another yet again on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like her Saraya will be bringing some backup to the show tonight in the former of her brother, fellow wrestler Zak Knight. Knight tweeted last night, “Yo...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
bodyslam.net
Billy Corgan States That NWA Will Offer More Product Like The Hard Times 3 Main Event
If you didn’t like the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, don’t watch NWA. There’s been so much talk surrounding NWA in recent weeks and days after Nick Aldis put in his notice and was suspended, and then NWA put their Worlds Heavyweight Title on Tyrus at Hard Times 3 to a very lackluster and negative fan reaction. Things seem to not be going so well for NWA, but, Billy Corgan is still positive towards their product. Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, which was recorded before Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan was asked to describe his vision for NWA is going forward and he stated that, in his mind, it’s a traditional mainstream product, and he wants to bring that back to television. He mentioned that he wants NWA to offer the toughest wrestling, and he believes this vision is starting to click. He then brought up the recent match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel and indirectly compared it to the main event of NWA Hard Times 3, which was Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Billy says that he intends to offer more matches like that.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com
Baron Corbin Explains Why He Knocks Stars Who Came Through the Independent Scene
Baron Corbin loves to take shots at talent who make their rise through the indies a ‘bragging right,’ and he recently explained why. Corbin was a guest on this week’s The Bump and weighed in on his clash with Gargano, which included a match that Corbin won last month on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
411mania.com
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Peoria Civic Center Releases Statement on Fan Incident With Scarlett at WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, a fan was ejected from a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois after throwing a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for a match featuring Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Central Illinois Proud has a report on the incident, along with a statement from the Peoria Civic Center.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On Signing With Talent Agency, Possibly Starring In a Film With Rock or John Cena
Bianca Belair has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, and she recently talked about her hopes for the partnership. Belair spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors and more, and you can see some highlights below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who...
Phoenix review – pop-rock stalwarts deliver a spectacular show
Four-piece lean into the melodrama of live music and their Frenchness in a show as lavish as Versailles
411mania.com
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match
– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
Comments / 0