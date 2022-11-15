Read full article on original website
Car stolen in front of NJ preschool still had baby inside
ORANGE — A car stolen from the front of a preschool with a baby in the back was found a few blocks away Monday afternoon. A city spokesman told NJ.com that the car with an 8-month-old boy was taken from the corner of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in front of the Blessed Hope Daycare Center around 5:30 p.m.
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Hotel Room Raid: Southampton Man Busted With Meth, Heroin, Handgun, Police Say
A Long Island man was found with meth, ecstasy, heroin, and a gun in a raid of a hotel in New Jersey, authorities said. Sean McDermott, age 33, of Southampton, had been wanted out of Middlesex County, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. He was found with the following while...
Two NJ men arrested in cooking oil theft investigation
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have two New Jersey men in custody they say were involved in an attempted cooking oil theft. At 1:28 p.m. on November 14, police say they responded to the Burger King at 81 North River Street in Plains Township for the report of an attempted cooking […]
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say
An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
Woman pleads not guilty to charges she lent car to 16-year-old involved in fatal N.J. crash
A woman who allegedly lent a car to a 16-year-old unlicensed driver who crashed the vehicle, killing his teen passenger, has entered a not-guilty plea to child endangerment charges. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township was indicted in October on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of...
NC Duo Busted With Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop In East Garden City, Police Say
Two out-of-state men are facing charges after they were allegedly busted with loaded guns during a traffic stop on Long Island. State Police troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City. Troopers watched as their...
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
N.J. man will get new trial after Miranda rights violations, state Supreme Court rules
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a new trial for a Paterson man due to errors in how police told him his Miranda rights, which the justices said later tainted his criminal trial. A Passaic County jury in 2018 convicted Jamal Wade of the September 2016 shooting death...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
No jail time for ex N.J. pension fund boss who stole $140K in benefits
The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after he previously admitted stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor, officials said. A federal judge also sentenced George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township,...
Drill sergeant charged in death of Marine from N.J., officials say
A drill sergeant has been charged in the “likely avoidable” death of a Marine recruit from New Jersey during extreme heat on the last day of vigorous training, officials said. Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley has been charged with negligent homicide more than 17 months after Dalton Beals...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
