Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Elvis Presley: Austin Butler Said One Song for Elvis Biopic Made Him Lose His Voice
Austin Butler revealed that singing one song for the Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' biopic made him lose his voice.
There’s A Hidden Mural Behind The Wallpaper At Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Graceland was once the iconic home of Elvis Presley, but now it serves as a museum dedicated to his life. Elvis had some eclectic tastes when designing the famous home and fans love to learn more about his style, especially the hidden upstairs. For instance, did you know that there is actually something hidden behind the wallpaper in the foyer?
George Harrison Said People Didn’t Know Roy Orbison Was Funny Because He Always Wrote Sad Songs
George Harrison said people didn't know Roy Orbison was funny because he always wrote sad songs. The former Beatle experienced a similar problem.
Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Is a Talented Musician! See Photos of Him Growing Up
On top of being a successful businesswoman, Priscilla Presley is the loving mom of two kids, Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi. The Spin City star welcomed her youngest child in 1987 with her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi. Her son is all grown up and sometimes joins her for rare red carpet appearances in Hollywood.
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Elvis Presley's Ghost Haunting Graceland Home? Family Members Detail Hair-Raising Sightings
Elvis Presley's ghost is said to be haunting Graceland decades after his death. Forty-five years ago, Presley was found dead inside his Graceland's bathroom. The home remains the same as how he left it when he passed away, but his ghost reportedly roams the area these days. In an interview...
How Jimi Hendrix’s Mother Died at the Age of 32
Jimi Hendrix's family life growing up was filled with ups and downs. His mother died at age 32 when he was just a child.
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
Elvis Presley's Final Days: King of Rock and Roll 'Could Not Be Saved' Days Before Tragic Death
Elvis Presley's death was unavoidable, as his fiancée herself, Ginger Alden, believed the King of Rock and Roll could not be saved anymore. Presley spent the rest of his life with Alden after asking to be his wife before his death. Although she refused to move in after two months of dating, she knew what the singer went through and why she thought his passing could not be eschewed.
George Harrison Made His 1st Wife, Pattie Boyd, Quit Modeling but She Grew Bored of Being ‘the Little Wife Sitting at Home’
George Harrison convinced his first wife, Pattie Boyd, to quit her job as a model, but she soon grew bored of being a stay-at-home wife.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
Elvis Presley: This Beloved Graceland Room Was Originally Not Part of the Tour, the Surprising Reason Why
One of the most beloved rooms in Elvis Presley's Graceland was off-limits to tours when the home opened up for tours in 1982.
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
On this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956, Elvis makes big-screen debut in 'Love Me Tender'
Elvis Presley, The king of rock 'n' roll, capped the most extraordinary breakout year in pop-culture history with the release of his first movie on this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956. "Love Me Tender" — and Elvis the actor — garnered only tepid reviews. But the film helped turn...
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Why John Lennon Owned 10 Copies of Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’
John Lennon owned 10 copies of Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel." The song became a hit three times in the United Kingdom.
