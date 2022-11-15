ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digiday

Future of TV Briefing: The market for TV and streaming shows is in a correction period

This week’s Future of TV Briefing recaps the conversations from last week’s Digiday Future of TV Programming Forum, during which production and development executives discussed the state of the programming market amid the economic downturn. Market watch. Market watch. The key hits:. TV and streaming show buyers are...
The Associated Press

Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Deadline

NBCUniversal Touts One Platform Ad Sales Progress, Sets Date For One23 Developer Conference

NBCUniversal says its comprehensive One Platform offering has reached “key operational milestones” since launching in early 2020. The advertising technology, data, and measurement offering now has reach to 1 billion consumers in 150 countries via partnerships with Sky Media, Apple, YouTube, Twitter, Snap, RTL and other entities. In a press conference this afternoon, the media company also announced various enhancements to One Platform and set a date for next year’s annual developer conference, One23, which will be held February 16. Everything announced at the most recent developer conference last March has become fully operational, the company maintained. More advertisers have responded to NBCU’s combination of scale and...
geekwire.com

Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux

Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
SEATTLE, WA
Digiday

Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture

In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Variety

iSpot Leads New $16 Million Investment Round in TVision

iSpot, a media measurement company vying to win clients amid recent pushback against rival Nielsen. has led an investment round in TVision,a company that aims to provide second-by-second analysis of how people watch TV. TVision said Tuesday that it had closed a strategic investment round of $16 million that will help it secure “continued transformation and modernization of accurate, person-level panel measurement.” Other investors included SIG Capital, Accomplice, and Golden Ventures.  TVision said its funds raised now totaled more than $58 million. The activity surfaces asa phalanx of start-ups and underdogs are working to compete more fiercely with Nielsen. That company, which...
The Associated Press

VELVEETA Invites Pleasure Seekers Everywhere to Experience Late Night Pleasure with the VELVEETA Foodie Call

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- As a brand known for satisfying cravings and always putting pleasure first, VELVEETA ® is inviting pleasure seekers everywhere to turn their late-night calls into late-night foodie calls. Known for its rich, creamy texture and melty, cheesy goodness, VELVEETA is inviting fans to live “La Dolce Velveeta” 24/7, including late night, with the launch of the VELVEETA Foodie Call. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005298/en/ VELVEETA Invites Pleasure Seekers Everywhere to Experience Late Night Pleasure with the VELVEETA Foodie Call (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Comcast Debuts Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, an Innovative New Product Created for People With Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Comcast today launched the industry’s first Large Button Voice Remote, a groundbreaking innovation designed for users with mobility, dexterity, or vision impairments. This powerful device, which is available to X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost, combines Comcast’s award-winning voice control technology with industry-first advancements in accessible hardware design, inclusive packaging, and customer experience. The result is a hardware breakthrough that allows all viewers to easily navigate and enjoy all the entertainment, news, and information Xfinity has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005227/en/ COMCAST DEBUTS XFINITY LARGE BUTTON VOICE REMOTE (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy