Streaming enters a new reality with a boom in sports and drive for profitability as fresh voices continue to break through with innovative storytelling on new platforms
Insider highlighted 12 media and entertainment figures who are driving and navigating these shifts.
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: The market for TV and streaming shows is in a correction period
This week’s Future of TV Briefing recaps the conversations from last week’s Digiday Future of TV Programming Forum, during which production and development executives discussed the state of the programming market amid the economic downturn. Market watch. Market watch. The key hits:. TV and streaming show buyers are...
Walter Hamada Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount
The former Warner Bros exec has been a driving force in successful horror franchises including "It" and "The Conjuring"
‘Emancipation’ Director Antoine Fuqua Says Film Is ‘Bigger’ Than Will Smith’s Oscar Slap
“Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first major film since winning the Best Actor Oscar — and slapping Chris Rock — is gearing up for its awards run. But director Antoine Fuqua believes that Smith’s shocking moment should not eclipse the message of his film and the work that he and his cast and crew put into it.
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
Bosses are punishing employees who are "overemployed," have side hustles, or "quiet quit." So why can CEOs like Elon Musk run multiple companies?
Paramount Global Begins Layoffs in Ad Sales Group Under New Leadership
Employees from CBS Studios and Paramount Television Studios will also be let go
NBCUniversal Touts One Platform Ad Sales Progress, Sets Date For One23 Developer Conference
NBCUniversal says its comprehensive One Platform offering has reached “key operational milestones” since launching in early 2020. The advertising technology, data, and measurement offering now has reach to 1 billion consumers in 150 countries via partnerships with Sky Media, Apple, YouTube, Twitter, Snap, RTL and other entities. In a press conference this afternoon, the media company also announced various enhancements to One Platform and set a date for next year’s annual developer conference, One23, which will be held February 16. Everything announced at the most recent developer conference last March has become fully operational, the company maintained. More advertisers have responded to NBCU’s combination of scale and...
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
DigitalOcean is valued at just $2.7 billion, yet it's challenging its trillion-dollar competitors.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart
Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" ranked No. 5
Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Beginning This Week (Report)
It would be the biggest cuts in the company's history, The New York Times reports
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
Tim Allen Reveals Which Original Characters Won’t Be In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series: ‘There Were Just Too Many People’
But Allen would tack on a "yet" to that
iSpot Leads New $16 Million Investment Round in TVision
iSpot, a media measurement company vying to win clients amid recent pushback against rival Nielsen. has led an investment round in TVision,a company that aims to provide second-by-second analysis of how people watch TV. TVision said Tuesday that it had closed a strategic investment round of $16 million that will help it secure “continued transformation and modernization of accurate, person-level panel measurement.” Other investors included SIG Capital, Accomplice, and Golden Ventures. TVision said its funds raised now totaled more than $58 million. The activity surfaces asa phalanx of start-ups and underdogs are working to compete more fiercely with Nielsen. That company, which...
VELVEETA Invites Pleasure Seekers Everywhere to Experience Late Night Pleasure with the VELVEETA Foodie Call
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- As a brand known for satisfying cravings and always putting pleasure first, VELVEETA ® is inviting pleasure seekers everywhere to turn their late-night calls into late-night foodie calls. Known for its rich, creamy texture and melty, cheesy goodness, VELVEETA is inviting fans to live “La Dolce Velveeta” 24/7, including late night, with the launch of the VELVEETA Foodie Call. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005298/en/ VELVEETA Invites Pleasure Seekers Everywhere to Experience Late Night Pleasure with the VELVEETA Foodie Call (Photo: Business Wire)
Comcast Debuts Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, an Innovative New Product Created for People With Disabilities
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Comcast today launched the industry’s first Large Button Voice Remote, a groundbreaking innovation designed for users with mobility, dexterity, or vision impairments. This powerful device, which is available to X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost, combines Comcast’s award-winning voice control technology with industry-first advancements in accessible hardware design, inclusive packaging, and customer experience. The result is a hardware breakthrough that allows all viewers to easily navigate and enjoy all the entertainment, news, and information Xfinity has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005227/en/ COMCAST DEBUTS XFINITY LARGE BUTTON VOICE REMOTE (Photo: Business Wire)
AOC Blasts Ticketmaster as a ‘Monopoly’ During Frozen Sale of Taylor Swift Tickets: ‘Break Them Up’
The U.S. congresswoman said the company's "merger with LiveNation should never have been approved" while Swift fans scrambled for Eras Tour tickets
Jason Blum and James Wan in Advanced Talks to Merge Production Companies
Blumhouse and Atomic Monster expected to exist as separate labels
